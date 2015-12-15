PRIMEZTOKEN Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PRIMEZTOKEN on September 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PRIMEZTOKEN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Aiming to introduce Japan’s world-class contents to Japan and overseas using blockchain technology, Primez provides an NFT marketplace where Japanese contents can be converted into NFTs. Its native token PRIMEZTOKEN has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on September 23, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Primez

Japanese content is highly acclaimed worldwide, ranging from traditional art to animation, games, music, contemporary art, and sports. The overseas market for Japanese content has more than doubled in the past 10 years. The largest overseas market by category is anime, followed by online games for smartphone applications, which have grown rapidly, and then print publication and distribution of manga.

The Primez NFT Marketplace will focus on the value of these Japanese contents and convert them into NFT, protecting and enhancing the value of creators active in Japanese culture, and creating a new economic zone not only in the Japanese market but also in the US and Asia.

PRIMEZTOKEN was issued in order to stably operate the PRIMEZ chain as a decentralized platform, a blockchain specialized in the issuance, management, and distribution of NFTs in the Japanese content domain, and designed in accordance with the business model. In addition, the PRIMEZ chain can be connected to multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, and functions as a cross-chain platform that serves as a hub for the issuance and distribution of NFTs.

By establishing a platform for the use of two new types of assets, NFT and cryptographic assets, Primez will introduce Japan’s world-class contents to Japan and overseas using blockchain technology and create a new market.

About PRIMEZTOKEN

Users will enjoy various benefits if they have PRIMEZTOKEN. Unique NFT artworks sold only on Primez marketplace can be purchased with PRIMEZTOKENs. In addition, 5% of Primez sales will be returned to token holders based on the amount of PRIMEZTOKENs they hold and the length of time, calculated every 6 months. They can also support their favorite idols using PRIMEZTOKEN on a new and unique live-streaming site called MetaLive, supported by Primez. Furthermore, PRIMEZTOKENs give them the right to vote in events.

Based on ERC-20, PRIMEZTOKEN has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 35% is provided for community mining, 20% is allocated for ecosystem development and growth, another 20% is allocated to official management team, another 20% is provided for pre-sale, and the remaining 5% is allocated to advisors.

The PRIMEZTOKEN has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on September 23, 2022, investors who are interested in the Primez investment can easily buy and sell PRIMEZTOKEN on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about PRIMEZTOKEN:

Official Website: http://primez.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/primez_JP

