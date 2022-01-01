OWC Announces Copy That Ingest Software for Content Creators

Streamlines ingest process and improves reliability of backups with lightning-fast verified copies to multiple storage devices and locations

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions that have enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment for over 30 years, announces Copy That® for Mac, an intuitive, easy to use backup tool for content creators to speed up their camera, memory card, and storage device offloads to multiple destinations with 100% exact matching data verification. Using OWC’s Copy That is a simple three step process:

Select the Source (camera, card, or drive) where the content resides. Select the Destination(s) where the files need to be copied. Choose Options such as the file name for the copy, verification options, and reporting choices.

Ensures Data Is Always Copied Correctly

Copy That is built with industry standard checksum verification options including xxHash-64, MD5, SHA-1, SHA-2 256, SHA-2 512, as well as other safeguard features like source integrity verification, automatic name collision detection, and smart error detection that alerts to ensure your copied files are intact. In addition, the inclusion of MHL files ensures that files can be verified at any given time to make sure your data is safe, and your backups are reliable.

Find Your Files Fast

Copy That does not stop with rock solid copies, it also includes robust reporting so you can easily locate files and provide transfer details to clients and team members with easy-to-read visual reports. With several formats available, including PDF, TXT, or CSV, reports can be customized to show various file details including size, offload date, cameras used, resolution, and much more.

OWC Copy That Highlights:

Reliable : complies with the industry standard 3-2-1 rule running multiple copies to multiple destinations in parallel

: complies with the industry standard 3-2-1 rule running multiple copies to multiple destinations in parallel Verified : a plethora of checksum options including industry standard xxHash-64 and MD5 with additional options for SHA-1, SHA-2 256, SHA-2 512 to guarantee your files have been copied correctly

: a plethora of checksum options including industry standard xxHash-64 and MD5 with additional options for SHA-1, SHA-2 256, SHA-2 512 to guarantee your files have been copied correctly Eye-catching : customizable easy to read reports with metadata and multiple thumbnails are generated to document your progress on set while streamlining your communication with clients and stakeholders

: customizable easy to read reports with metadata and multiple thumbnails are generated to document your progress on set while streamlining your communication with clients and stakeholders Enhanced camera support : thumbnail generation and metadata support is available for most cinema cameras including ARRI RAW, BlackMagic RAW, RED RAW, ProRes, Panasonic Varicam, Atomos and Convergent Design recorders and most consumer cameras recording in MP4, MOV or MXF wrappers.

: thumbnail generation and metadata support is available for most cinema cameras including ARRI RAW, BlackMagic RAW, RED RAW, ProRes, Panasonic Varicam, Atomos and Convergent Design recorders and most consumer cameras recording in MP4, MOV or MXF wrappers. Presets : automate the folder organization and streamline your workflow

: automate the folder organization and streamline your workflow Jobs archive : historical list of previous offloads so you can review and keep track of tasks that have been completed.

: historical list of previous offloads so you can review and keep track of tasks that have been completed. Collision protection : prevents files from being overwritten with any other file that happens to have the same name, which is common with multicam setups or when using fresh media cards in the same camera.

: prevents files from being overwritten with any other file that happens to have the same name, which is common with multicam setups or when using fresh media cards in the same camera. Error detection : if something happens during a transfer, you are alerted that files may have not been copied correctly, allowing you to mitigate potential issues

: if something happens during a transfer, you are alerted that files may have not been copied correctly, allowing you to mitigate potential issues Automatic safe ejection: when a task is completed, Copy That will safely eject your media so that you don’t even have to think about that

Pricing & Availability

OWC Copy That is available now for immediate purchase and download from the OWC Software Store. Copy That has two license options, a yearly license, $99 for the first year and $49 for additional years, and a project-based 30-day license for $35. You can also try before you buy with a full-featured 14-day trial version.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy and powerful upgrade and expansion possibilities await with Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits. All backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, OWC provides the speed to create and the capacity to dream.

