YouCam Apps Launch their Largest Halloween 2022 Collection Featuring Spooky AI & AR Makeup and Photo Editing Effects for Virtual Try-On

YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, YouCam Video, and YouCam Nails release an extensive collection of Halloween-themed virtual looks and effects for a fully immersive Halloween 2022 experience.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, and developer of the leading YouCam Suite of Apps is launching an immersive Halloween virtual try-on experience for users around the globe with their largest collection of virtual makeup looks and photo editing effects to date. Users of the award-winning YouCam Makeup, YouCam Perfect, YouCam Video, and YouCam Nails apps can browse and play with over 100 spooky effects that leverage advanced AI and AR technology.





Intricate Halloween Costume Looks in YouCam Makeup Powered by Cutting-Edge Virtual Try-on

This Halloween season, YouCam Makeup is launching more intricate costume makeup looks than ever before. With over 100 glamorous and spine-chilling Halloween styles to choose from, users can browse jaw-dropping costume looks from the new “Hallow-Queen” and “Scary Cute” collections, featuring everything from gilded gold accessories and haunting skeletal accents, sure to impress.

YouCam Makeup also teamed up with the talented makeup artist, Jessica Buchanan of @makeitjess, to bring her signature spooky dripping skeleton look, “Eye Scream”, to life through AR virtual try-on. The striking costume look is available alongside dozens of glamorous and ghostly costume makeup styles that allow users to experiment with intricate Halloween costume looks with ease.

“We are thrilled to release another interactive collection of Halloween looks and effects across all the YouCam Apps to help users immerse themselves in the fun of Halloween with next level costume looks and effects that bring the spooky season to life in the palm of your hand,” shared Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This is our largest collection of virtual filters and effects ever, and we invite users to get Halloween-ready with YouCam.”

Premium 360-Degree Wraparound and Sky Replacement Effects in YouCam Perfect

The spooky and glamorous collection of virtual Halloween effects are powered by Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR virtual try-on technologies, and feature advanced new editing tools, like 360-degree wraparound and sky replacement (available for iOS only). The wraparound effect, available to premium users of the YouCam Perfect app, features spooky animations that surround the user with skeletons and ghosts, creating a next-level photo-editing experience. Furthermore, the YouCam Perfect app released an extensive collection of animated stickers, templates, frames, and collages featuring Jack-o-lanterns, goblins, ghouls and more, so users can dress up their Halloween photos with hundreds of options.

Expanded Halloween Effects for YouCam Nails and YouCam Video

This season, YouCam Apps’ exclusive Halloween content extends across the YouCam Nails and YouCam Video apps. YouCam Nails features a selection of Halloween-themed nail art designs that users can experience via live manicure try-on thanks to advanced AgileHandTM technology. Additionally, a variety of animated Halloween effects, stickers, and costume looks are available in the YouCam Video app for users to seamlessly layer over their video content for a truly spooktacular result.

Join YouCam’s 2022 Halloween Selfie Challenges for a Chance to Win Annual Premium Subscription

Users are invited to join in Perfect Corp.’s annual Halloween costume challenges, including YouCam Makeup’s “Spooktacular Halloween Challenge”, and YouCam Perfect’s “Let’s Get Wicked Creative Challenge”. Fans are encouraged to unleash their creativity and explore YouCam’s hundreds of Halloween looks and effects across both apps, sharing their best Halloween-themed selfies with the YouCam Community and across social media for a chance to win an annual premium subscription to YouCam Makeup or YouCam Perfect.

Download the free YouCam Apps in the Apple Store or Google Play to join in the Halloween fun.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

