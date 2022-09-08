PagerDuty Expands Technical Leadership Team with Appointments of CIO and CISO

Sesh Tirumala joins as Chief Information Officer, Heather Hinton as Chief Information Security Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced the appointments of Sesh Tirumala as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Heather Hinton as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With these appointments, the company bolsters its technical leadership at the executive level as it continues to expand its investment in operational excellence, platform resilience, security, and scalability.

With more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership roles at Anaplan and Cisco, Tirumala will help PagerDuty to improve operational efficiency, create data-driven, seamless relationships with customers, and streamline employee experience. He has extensive experience leading teams responsible for strategy, architecture, acquisitions, technology product delivery, and shared services.

“PagerDuty created the category of digital operations management,” said Tirumala. “It’s an exciting time to join a company that understands the importance of bridging innovation, efficiency, and user experience to manage the way knowledge workers operate today in an always-on world. PagerDuty has continually deepened its competitive advantage by prioritizing innovation in service of customers, and I’m proud to join a leadership team so focused on our customers’ needs.”

Heather Hinton brings more than 30 years of distinguished information technology and cybersecurity leadership to the role, most recently serving as the CISO for RingCentral. Previously, she held multiple roles at IBM, including IBM Distinguished Engineer, Cloud and Cognitive Software CISO, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the company’s Security and Compliance Specialty Service Area. At PagerDuty, she will lead a security-first approach to operations and development designed to deepen the resiliency of PagerDuty’s Operations Cloud.

“PagerDuty understands that the trust of our customers is our most important asset,” said Hinton. “I’m proud to join a company with such a strong culture and reputation around security, and look forward to leading a team that is committed to continuous improvement in its security processes through innovation, process, and rigor.”

“The most innovative companies around the world trust PagerDuty’s Operations Cloud to power their digital transformations, accelerate the maturity and resiliency of their operations, improve productivity and efficiency, and manage the complex interrupt work that defines success for modern enterprises,” said PagerDuty’s Chairperson and CEO, Jennifer Tejada. “We are thrilled to deepen our executive leadership team with Sesh and Heather’s expertise, and proud to continue expanding our team in ways that extend our commitment to being the most trusted and resilient digital operations management platform at scale.”

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a better digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://www.pagerduty.com/careers/ to learn more.

Contacts

Claude Shy III



[email protected]om

SOURCE PagerDuty