Divert, Inc. Expands Leadership Team Amid Rapid Growth with Appointment of John Vicente as Chief Technology Officer

Vicente brings more than 25 years of technology experience to his new role to further deliver on the company’s mission to Protect the Value of Food™

WEST CONCORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Divert–Divert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, today announced the appointment of John Vicente as Chief Technology Officer. Vicente joins Divert in a period of rapid growth for the company, as Divert continues on its mission to provide advanced technologies, logistics and anaerobic digestion facilities to help retailers eliminate food waste and reach their sustainability goals.





Vicente brings more than 25 years of enterprise IT and Internet of Things (IoT) technology experience to his new role. Previously, Vicente served as a senior vice president at Collaborative Systems Integration where he led the open platform strategy and architecture for industrial process control. Prior to this role, Vicente was the corporate CTO at Stratus Technologies leading edge computing technology strategy and architecture. Vicente also formerly led the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) CTO Office at Intel and was responsible for technology strategy, architecture, and roadmaps for industrial edge computing and IoT technologies.

“Divert has become a true leader over its 15-year history in addressing the food waste crisis through its proprietary technologies and infrastructure,” said Vicente. “I’m excited to join the Divert team and play a key role in accelerating the company’s commitment to driving positive social and environmental impact.”

Vicente’s appointment comes on the heels of Divert’s rapid team expansion, bringing in eight new executive leadership roles in the last six months and growing its employee headcount by 70% in the past year. In recent weeks, the company also announced significant business growth following its acquisition and $100 million in growth equity from global private equity firm Ara Partners, adding more than 1,500 new retail stores to its portfolio and expanding its retail customer base by more than 40% in the last two years.

“Divert is at an exciting and critical inflection point for the company, where we have the model that scales and can really solve this problem, and we are bringing in incredible talent and leaders to make that happen,” said Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder of Divert. “As we set our sights on expanding our technology team by fivefold over the next year, we are thrilled to welcome John to the leadership team. His experience in scaling, designing and building commercial IoT infrastructure and technologies for world-class technology companies will be invaluable on our continued mission to reduce wasted food and protect the value of food.”

Vicente holds an Electrical Engineering Ph.D. from Columbia University, an M.S. Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California, and a B.S. Electrical and Computer Engineering from Northeastern University.

About Divert

Founded in 2007, Divert, Inc. is an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™. Working with five Fortune 100 companies, Divert® creates advanced technology and sustainable infrastructure to prevent wasted food, driving social and environmental impact. For more information on Divert, Inc., please visit www.divertinc.com.

