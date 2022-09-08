SirionOne 2.59.01 CLM Platform by SirionLabs is Certified by SAP® as Integrated with SAP S/4HANA®

Platform integrates with SAP S/4HANA® solution to help empower customers with greater efficiencies in contract lifecycle management workflows

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLM–SirionLabs, a global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that its SirionOne 2.59.01 platform is certified by SAP as integrated with SAP S/4HANA®. The integration takes the power of SirionOne to the next level of performance on the SAP HANA® platform by accelerating access to real-time, business-critical data for faster contracting workflows.

“Integration with SAP S/4HANA deepens our relationship with SAP and strengthens the mutual benefits of our platforms,” said Puneet Bhakri, SVP of Global Alliances and Partnerships at SirionLabs. “Our customers can now harness SAP HANA’s intelligent technology, advanced analytic capabilities, and in-memory data mode to power up their contracting cycles — from contract authoring and portfolio risk management to ongoing performance and compliance management.”

Utilizing SAP HANA’s powerful in-memory processing, SirionOne 2.59.01 helps users to turbocharge their buy-side and sell-side contracting workflows with advanced search, analytics, and data integration capabilities. The SAP S/4HANA integration follows on the heels of SirionOne’s certification with SAP Ariba, enabling enterprises to unlock new efficiencies with their contracting management processes, such as the procure-to-pay cycle, purchase order creation, payment approvals, and spend analytics.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software for the product SirionOne 2.59.01 integrates with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite, built for the SAP HANA platform, with on-premise and cloud deployment options. It is designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their entire organizations, taking advantage of the award-winning, role-based user experience of SAP Fiori®.

SirionOne has been recognized as a CLM Leader in the 2021 Forrester Wave and the 2021 IDC MarketScape for CLM, as well as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CLM.

To learn more about the SirionLabs SAP cloud integration, visit the SAP Certified Solution Directory or visit sirionlabs.com.

About SirionLabs Pte Ltd.

Bringing together innovation, contract lifecycle management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, SirionLabs helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence connected across the complete contract lifecycle, SirionLabs’ easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. SirionLabs is trusted by over 250 leading organizations to manage more than 5 million contracts worth more than $450 billion across over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com.

