PCT International Hires Dynamic CFO

Forging a New Era in Growth and Investment

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#broadband–PCT International’s continued resurgence in the broadband and telecommunications market received a boost from the hiring of Simit Shah as Chief Financial Officer. With 20 years of domestic and global treasury, capital markets, and corporate finance experience, Shah is excited to showcase PCT’s strength to the market.

Shah will influence the evaluation and structuring of financing strategies, leveraging his experience to drive business transformation from his previous roles. Shah holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Villanova University and an M.B.A from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. “PCT’s 25-year commitment to innovation, made this an easy choice for me to join their robust team in Tempe,” said Shah.

In his previous positions, Shah successfully negotiated, structured, and managed multiple financing facilities and strategies, including being an integral member of the team that transitioned the largest publicly traded proprietary education company to a privately held entity held by a consortium of Private Equity firms. Shah’s proven expertise in assisting companies going through a transformative period will prove pivotal over the coming years. He is a front-facing CFO, with positive energy and knowledge in all the areas required to be successful.

PCT is slated to position itself as a key player in telecommunications worldwide by bringing new products for key operators both domestically and internationally. PCT’s Founder and Chairman, Steve Youtsey, said, “Simit has the right credentials and experience to support our growth needs. I am excited for what the future holds for PCT, our unique experience in the ‘last mile’ gives PCT an advantage for the next generation of fiber-to-the-home and broadband connectivity solutions,” added Mr. Youtsey.

About

PCT International, Inc. is a privately owned company serving a significant segment of the global telecommunications infrastructure. A total of 170 broadband innovative patents have been granted or registered to PCT since its founding. PCT has manufactured over 1,000,000 miles of coaxial cable with its proprietary technologies. PCT has also sold over four billion cable connectors around the world. For 25 years, PCT’s patented coaxial cable and connectors have been installed in millions of homes and businesses worldwide. To learn more, visit, http://www.pctinternational.com/our-company/.

Contacts

Isaac Valenzuela, VP Marketing, Andes Industries, Inc., [email protected]