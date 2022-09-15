Planet Achieves Sustainability Partner Designation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Google Cloud Recognizes Planet Labs PBC as Part of Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it has achieved the Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability designation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning the Google Cloud Ready Sustainability designation, Planet has proven their success in building and producing solutions and tools on Google Cloud to help customers achieve their sustainability and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) goals.

The new solutions of the Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability partner program will help customers achieve meaningful climate objectives for their businesses. Partners with this designation deliver solutions that reduce carbon emissions, increase the sustainability of value chains, help organizations process ESG or help them identify climate risk for increased resilience.

Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability will provide Planet’s customers a facilitated journey to discover and use proven partner solutions, powered by Google Cloud, in their sustainability business transformations.

“The alignment with Google Cloud and our mutual commitments to sustainability will benefit our broad customer and partner bases,” said Jen Doogan, Planet’s Director of Americas Partnerships. “With Planet’s data, companies and governments can better support next-generation ESG indicators that are foundational to the sustainability transition.”

“We’re entering a new era of sustainability driven business transformation, which cloud is key to enabling and accelerating that transformation. The Google Cloud partner ecosystem will play a key role in providing solutions that help our joint customers deliver on their sustainability goals,” said Justin Keeble, managing director of global sustainability at Google Cloud. “These new solutions will be accessible through our Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability validation program for customers to accelerate climate action. We are partnering with purpose to help drive towards a net zero future.”

Google Cloud Ready for Sustainability is part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, designed to maximize Google Cloud partners’ success across business models, customer requirements, success metrics, and strategic priorities. Google Cloud Marketplace Sustainability Hub provides customers with easy access to validated sustainability solutions and will showcase Google Cloud Ready for Sustainability solutions.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image all of Earth’s landmass every day, and make global change visible, accessible and actionable. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 800 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.

