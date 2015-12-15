QED Investors Announces Acquisition of Lingua Franca Search

Retained search firm allows QED to support portfolio companies with their most crucial hires

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QED Investors, a leading global venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies, today announced the acquisition of Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a boutique retained executive and professional search firm that places exceptional talent in fintech and financial services roles.

QED Investors, which previously held a majority ownership stake in LF Search, increased its ownership of the business as part of QED’s strategic focus of investing in portfolio support capabilities.

“We founded LF Search in 2017 to fill the void in placing world-class credit and analytics talent within the fintech and financial services space,” said QED Investors Managing Partner Nigel Morris. “Over the past five years, it has placed scores of C-Suite executives and critical hires at some of the world’s best-known financial services brands. I couldn’t be more excited to bring LF Search more into the fold and provide our portfolio companies an internal resource to hire the talent they need to succeed.”

Originally focused on credit, risk, analytics and performance marketing roles, LF Search has over the past two years expanded its services to include placements in other critical leadership roles, including multiple chief operating officer, chief financial officer, chief revenue officer and general counsel positions, in addition to critical mid- and mid-senior positions reporting into these functions.

“As someone who has been involved in the broader QED orbit for the past decade, it gives me a great deal of excitement to have an opportunity to further serve QED’s portfolio companies and help each of them acquire world-class talent,” said LF Search CEO Thomas King.

“We have a deep network of talent within risk, credit, digital, finance, operations, product, marketing, business development, strategy and legal. Whether we are working with a pre-revenue fintech or established financial services provider, we bring our decades of industry and search experience to each and every search we perform. Our team takes great pride in the work that we do and we are thrilled to help some of the world’s most innovative fintechs recruit their most critical talent.”

Since 2017, LF Search has placed more than 100 critical executive, senior and professional hires at some of the world’s most recognized fintech brands. In 2021, LF Search had its best year on record and the business is on pace to have another record-breaking year in 2022. Additionally, LF Search recently announced that recruiting veteran Jim Reo, who spent more than 24 years at Capital One in senior executive search positions and previously worked at Heidrick & Struggle, has joined the team as a senior advisor.

“LF Search has really thrived over the past few years, and I am very much looking forward to seeing the positive impact that Thomas, Jim, Drew Messmer and the rest of the team will have on our portfolio companies,” added Morris.

Although LF Search is now owned by QED Investors, the firm will continue to serve both QED portfolio companies, as well as companies outside of the QED orbit. Ultimately, the acquisition will allow LF the ability to serve clients more efficiently and maximize full growth potential.

About LF Search

LF Search is a boutique search firm that places experienced candidates in strategic and analytic roles. We are financial services veterans with decades of executive, analytic and advisory experience with firms serving consumers and small businesses. This practical experience gives us insight, connections and expertise that differentiate us from other search firms. LF Search places candidates in organizations that value the differential insight from data-driven decision making. These vary from established Fortune 100 companies, midsize companies and startups across the financial services and fintech landscape. We have an international footprint and a high touch process for critical senior hires. LF has placed executives in the areas of P&L leadership, analytics, credit risk and risk management, strategy, data and decision science, marketing, finance, digital, operations and legal, across seven countries and four continents.

About QED Investors

QED Investors is a global leading venture capital firm based in Alexandria, Va. Founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007, QED Investors is focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies worldwide. QED Investors is dedicated to building great businesses and uses a unique, hands-on approach that leverages its partners’ decades of entrepreneurial and operational experience, helping companies achieve breakthrough growth. Notable investments include AvidXchange, Bitso, ClearScore, Current, Creditas, Credit Karma, Kavak, Klarna, Konfio, Loft, Mission Lane, Nubank, QuintoAndar, Remitly and SoFi.

