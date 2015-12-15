SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth

1. Kim Jones promoted to Chief Executive Officer





ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink.

“I’m thrilled to announce Kim as CEO of SPANX,” said Sara Blakely, Founder and Executive Chairwoman of SPANX. “Kim has worked for SPANX for 15 years and, in addition to serving as CFO and President, she has been instrumental in the company’s growth from startup to the category-defining, digital-first apparel brand it is today. Her love and deep understanding for the brand and the customer make her the perfect fit (no pun-intended) for the job.”

Jones worked alongside Blakely to secure SPANX’s first outside investment in 2021, when it was acquired by funds managed by Blackstone, a leading global investment firm, to accelerate the company’s already rapid digital transformation, expand its global footprint and fuel new product innovation. Additional investors included iconic female entrepreneurs Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Whitney Wolfe Herd, as well as female-founded investment funds G9 Ventures, founded by Amy Griffin, and Able Partners.

“Kim is one of those right brain, left brain leaders. She has a deep understanding of the operating side of the business and financial disciplines and has great instinct for the customer. I’ve learned so much from her over the past 15 years and have loved having her as a thought partner. I’m excited about the growth ahead, and I’m confident she is the right leader to take SPANX to the next level,” said Blakely.

“I am honored that Sara, Blackstone and our Board have placed their trust in me in this incredibly exciting new chapter in the company’s growth journey,” said Jones. “I am so proud to lead this class of executives that is joining our already exceptional team of leaders. Our customers know us for best-in-class products, but what they may not realize is that we have a best-in-class team behind it all. With these appointments, we are doubling down on our commitment to the customer experience, fueling our growth trajectory and ensuring we have top talent to support the company’s long-term vision. I look forward stepping into this new role and am so excited about the opportunity that’s ahead for SPANX.”

Additional Senior Leadership Appointments

Caroline (Cricket) Whitton has been promoted to President and will continue in her role as Chief Growth Officer. Since joining SPANX in 2017, Whitton has led the brand’s digital transformation earning 9X growth during her 5-year tenure at the brand. She has 15 years of experience driving digital growth for top retailers including Wayfair and Design Within Reach. In her role as President, she will oversee revenue and growth efforts globally including e-commerce, wholesale, growth marketing, international, digital product innovation and customer experience.

Misha Nonoo has been appointed as Chief Brand Officer. She joins SPANX having served as CEO and Creative Director for her eponymous women’s ready-to-wear line since its founding in 2011. Her business continues to run under separate management. Given her 15 years of experience working in the fashion sector, Nonoo will be responsible for shaping the creative vision and strategy for the company going forward. She will leverage her fashion expertise and deep industry knowledge to accelerate the growth of the brand globally, bringing a fresh point of view to the legacy of SPANX. Nonoo is known as an innovator in the fashion sustainability space and was a finalist in the 2013 Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund. She has also been named to the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 In Art & Style list and to Crain’s New York Business’ 40 under 40 in 2015.

Martin Elliott has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing all financial functions at the company. He joined SPANX from MGA Entertainment, a global manufacturer of toys and entertainment products, where he drove profitable growth and corporate development initiatives, in addition to guiding business strategy, in his role as CFO. Elliott brings more than 25 years of experience in financial planning and analysis, M&A and operational control and reporting, including as a strategic and business planning executive at Mattel, Inc. and The Walt Disney Company.

Coco Lu has been appointed as Chief People Officer overseeing all talent and human resource functions at the company. She began her career at Philips Electronics and Unilever and joins SPANX after a 15-year tenure with The Coca-Cola Company, serving most recently as Global Human Resources Director for their Technical, Innovation and Supply Chain function. In her role as Chief People Officer, Lu will oversee end to end people strategy and solutions to enable the business has right capability, right talent, right culture and right organization to achieve the growth potential of the team and talent.

Nonoo, Elliott and Lu join Chief Information Officer, Keith Miller; Chief Creative Officer, Lisa Kulson; Chief Merchandising Officer, Kiana Miree; and President, Cricket Whitton, on the executive team reporting to Jones. The appointments build upon the additions of Miree and Kulson to the senior leadership team within the last year. Miree joined SPANX in 2016 and has led the company’s category expansion into apparel and activewear, leveraging its technology and decades of expertise in comfort and flattering fit to deliver the SPANX magic in new categories, including denim and the best-selling Perfect Collection. Kulson joined the company in 2021 and is transforming what functional fashion means for the consumer. With over two decades of design experience, she brings an elevated, sensible perspective to the brand’s ready-to-wear category. This month, SPANX debuted its first-ever dresses as part of the collection: The Perfect Sheath Dress, The Perfect A-Line 3/4 Sleeve Dress and The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress.

