QuestionPro Opens New Office in Tokyo

Research executive Satoshi Komatsuzaki named Country Director

TOKYO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services, today announced it is expanding to Japan with the opening of an office in Tokyo. The company named Satoshi Komatsuzaki, an executive with deep experience in market research, as Country Director.

“We see significant opportunity for growth across Japan, based on our existing customers and based on trends we’re seeing in the marketplace,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of Research & Insights at QuestionPro. “Satoshi has deep experience in market research, is well-respected in the industry and shares our vision of establishing a significant presence in Japan.”

QuestionPro is taking a deliberate approach to growing its market in the country, beginning with offering managed research services this year. The team is working to build out and launch the full suite of QuestionPro services, including Research Suite and Survey Software next year. QuestionPro’s Japanese version of the site can be accessed at: https://www.questionpro.com/ja/

Satoshi Komatsuzaki started his career at Japan External Trade Organization, which fosters trade & investment globally, after having finished his master’s degree in the United States. He then spent nearly a decade in marketing research with Kantar, Nielsen and others. Satoshi has also been country manager at Survey Sampling Japan (a part of the former Dynata), a regional managing director of Kadence International and Senior Vice President of the New Product Development Division at Cross Marketing.



About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com

