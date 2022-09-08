AvePoint Expands Global Footprint with New Stockholm Office

As digital transformation in the region accelerates, AvePoint scales to meet demand and support Nordic customers

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced the opening of a new office in Stockholm, Sweden to expand its global presence and meet growing demand for digital collaboration security, compliance, and productivity solutions in the Nordic region. Located in the Urban Escape area of Stockholm, a new neighborhood built to inspire new ways to collaborate and meet, the space is also home to Microsoft, and will replace AvePoint’s previous space in the bustling Östermalm district of Stockholm.

Today, nearly 90% of the largest companies and public organizations in the Nordic region see digitalization as crucial to future success and 33% rate it as their top priority, according to Microsoft. Establishing a stronger presence in the region is critical in supporting AvePoint’s mission to help all organizations collaborate with confidence in the digital world.

“The relocation of AvePoint’s Stockholm office to the Urban Escape area of Stockholm is the next step in our commitment to keep scaling globally,” said Hans Delleman, Executive Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), AvePoint. “A greater presence, and proximity to other major tech companies like Microsoft, will enable us to strengthen our team in the Nordic region and ultimately allow AvePoint to capitalize on key growth opportunities with increased tenacity.”

The Urban Escape area in Stockholm boasts many innovative companies, among them Microsoft, Kindred, and Spotify. To begin, AvePoint sales, research and development and partner marketing teams will be in this location, with the goal of expanding to additional areas of business as needed. Already in the region, AvePoint supports major customers like IKEA Baltics and Iceland, and partners like Cristie Nordic to successfully migrate, manage and protect their critical business data. In working with AvePoint, more customers and partners in the region will be empowered to adopt the technology necessary to thrive in the hybrid workplace.

Today, AvePoint has 28 global offices, and supports customers and partners in their digital transformation journeys on all seven continents. AvePoint Sweden’s new location will open officially on September 15, 2022 with an inaugural event held for regional partners and customers.

To learn more about AvePoint, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

