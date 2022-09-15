QZ Asset Management Targets South American and African Expansion

The Chinese Asset Management firm is looking to establish its presence in the South American and African regions, with QZ stating its intention to become a ‘global power’ in the financial markets

Guangzhou, China–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2022) – QZ Asset Management announced today that it plans to set up regional offices in Africa and Latin America, with Lagos, Accra and Bogotá named as possible cities to build regional headquarters.

QZ Asset Management is a leading AI-powered investment powerhouse with more than 10 years of proven record in investment excellence, with its proprietary Big Data-Artificial Intelligence (BDAI) technology driving the company’s impressive performance. Since 2017, aided by the loosening of financial regulations in China, the company rapidly expanded its operations across the Asia Pacific and has achieved phenomenal results.

The company’s remarkable growth, however, was stifled when COVID-19 struck and lockdowns were imposed in China and worldwide. Despite this, the company has continued to develop its investment technology, investing significant resources in research and development to enhance its analytics and algorithm. As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease globally, QZ is now looking to resume its expansion plans and fulfil its ambitions of becoming a ‘global power’ in the financial markets.

Chief Executive Officer Blake Yeung explains, “This next step marks another milestone in our journey to establish our presence in major financial markets across the globe. Since the onset of COVID-19, we have been restricted in terms of what we can do globally, especially in terms of travelling across regions. Plans were already in place to expand beyond Asia Pacific since 2019, with Latin America and Africa as the main focus of our global strategy. The pandemic forced us to postpone such plans but now that the situation has stabilized, we are definitely looking to establish our presence in these regions in the near future.”

The first step, according to Blake, is to establish QZ’s command centers in these regions. Setting up a headquarter represents an important cog in the company’s strategy, underpinning their increasing capabilities to support their customers in any region they operate. The Latin American and African offices will act as hubs for QZ in their respective regions and add to QZ’s global footprint, including offices in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Malaysia. The company expects to set up these offices in Q1 2023, when China relaxes its international travel restrictions.

QZ’s long term plans also include a possible public listing on NASDAQ by end 2024.

QZ Asset Management was founded in 2012 and is headquartered at Guangzhou with additional offices worldwide, led by a team of experienced investment professionals and analysts. The company is able to deliver 10 years of excellent trading record using proprietary BDAI (Big Data Artificial Intelligence) trading technology that is based on highly advanced real-time market intelligence and big data analytics.

