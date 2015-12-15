Radisys Showcases Open 5G Solutions for Multiple Industry Verticals at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2022

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced its MWC Las Vegas 2022 showcase featuring the Radisys Connect 5G RAN portfolio along with its partner ecosystem and industry-leading forums. The showcase will highlight how the portfolio enables diverse 5G use cases across telcos and industry verticals.

MWC Showcase:

Demonstrations highlighting the Connect RAN portfolio will be featured in the Radisys booth W2.937 including the fully containerized Network-in-a-Box solution package targeted for compact footprint deployments in private networks for many industry verticals. This cloud-native end-to-end 5G solution delivers peak throughputs at lower cost based on Intel® FlexRAN™ technology for hosting 5G SA CU and DU pre-integrated with 5G core network components.

including the fully containerized Network-in-a-Box solution package targeted for compact footprint deployments in private networks for many industry verticals. This cloud-native end-to-end 5G solution delivers peak throughputs at lower cost based on Intel® FlexRAN™ technology for hosting 5G SA CU and DU pre-integrated with 5G core network components. Radisys will be collaborating with the OnGo Alliance to highlight Radisys’ Citizens Broadband Radio Services Devices (CBSD) Test Harness which it recently contributed to the OnGo Alliance. See the demonstration in the OnGo Alliance Pod 440J .

. Ganesh Shenbagaraman, Head of Standards, Regulatory Affairs and Ecosystems, Radisys, will be a featured panelist addressing the topic “What are the benefits of integrated solutions for operators and customers?” as part of the MWC Open RAN Summit Session 3: “Accelerating Open Ran Adoption” on September 29 from 4:30 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. PDT in Theater W220 in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall. Radisys will also demonstrate its Engage portfolio of digital engagement and media processing solutions that enable CSPs to deliver innovative digital services deployable across industry verticals including Telehealth, Unified Communications, Customer Care, and Financial Services covering 5G Industry 4.0 applications. The Engage portfolio of solutions includes voice services: real-time call translation and call screening; video services: video assistant and advanced video analytics; and a programmable voice and video portal. The Engage portfolio demonstrations can be seen in the AMD booth W1.720.

“Our portfolio of connectivity, digital engagement and media processing will usher in new 5G service monetization opportunities delivering new digital experiences with high bandwidth and AI/ML driven applications,” said Natasha Tamaskar, SVP and Head of Global Marketing and Digital Endpoints Business, Radisys. “We are looking forward to joining key industry players and others across our broad partner ecosystem to demonstrate our comprehensive network solutions portfolio and the importance of open network technology.”

To see the technology demonstrations and learn more about Radisys’ portfolio or to meet with Radisys’ open telecom experts at MWC Las Vegas 2022, visit booth W2.937 or contact [email protected].

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys’ innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers’ complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.radisys.com.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Intel, the Intel logo, and FlexRAN are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Contacts

Nereus for Radisys



Matt Baxter, +1-503-619-0505



[email protected]