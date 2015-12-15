Radisys Introduces Support for AMD EPYC Processors with Engage Media Server and Digital Communications Platform

Engage portfolio provides lowest TCO and most flexible range of deployment options for digital transformation solutions in 5G networks

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced its support of AMD EPYC™ processors on the Radisys Engage portfolio of digital engagement and media processing solutions which enable communications service providers (CSPs) to deliver innovative Industry 4.0 digital services while helping to lower network infrastructure costs. The combination of Radisys’ industry-leading Engage solutions with AMD EPYC processors, will give CSPs an expanded choice of service delivery options – from public and private cloud to edge and on-premises – while helping to lower total cost of ownership (TCO) through automation and footprint optimization.

CSPs are looking for more service deployment options that enable them to create and monetize new services while also reducing infrastructure costs. Disaggregated telecom solutions utilizing commercial off-the-shelf compute hardware coupled with best-in-class software applications provide CSPs with more choices for telecom cloud and data center infrastructure resulting in a more rapid return on investment (ROI). CSPs can also reduce dependence on a single supply chain vendor and avoid hardware component shortages.

Radisys’ Engage portfolio, optimized for AMD EPYC processors, allows CSPs to leverage the industry’s leading media processing and programmable communications platforms to deploy digital engagement services in both public and private clouds, edge sites, as well as managed on-premises services for their customers. The Engage portfolio, which includes Radisys Engage Media Server with industry-leading MRF processing and Engage Digital Platform’s uniform cloud-based communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solution and turnkey digital engagement and Industry 4.0 services, delivers the best price-to-performance costs for CSPs’ digital engagement services.

AMD EPYC processors deliver exceptional performance and energy efficiency. Select EPYC processor-powered platforms can also meet application performance demands with fewer physical servers, supporting a smaller footprint, and helping lower hardware, power, cooling and network costs, while driving low TCO for telecommunications.

The first customer for this combined solution is a Tier 1 Operator in EMEA with planned commercial deployment in 2023.

Kumaran Siva, corporate vice president, Software & Systems Business Development, AMD, said: “AMD EPYC processors enable impressive TCO for service delivery while also supporting our customers’ most stringent energy efficiency targets. Our collaboration with Radisys brings us greater access to the telco market and allows us to deliver excellent price/performance to our joint customers.”

Adnan Saleem, CTO, Software and Cloud Solutions, Radisys, said: “Radisys continues to provide its customers and partners with the most diverse set of compute options available while optimizing real-time media processing and digital applications for density, performance, energy consumption requirements, and other TCO considerations. Supporting and optimizing our offering for the AMD EPYC family of processors extends the breadth of highly tuned and cost-optimized solutions required by our customers and the entire communications applications industry.”

Meet with Radisys and AMD at MWC Las Vegas and India Mobile Congress

Radisys and AMD will be showcasing the Engage portfolio with AMD EPYC processors in AMD Booth W1.720 at MWC Las Vegas September 28-30 and at India Mobile Congress October 1-4 in New Delhi in Hall 5 Stand 5.10 and Radisys demo pod 8. To meet with Radisys’ digital engagement and media processing experts, contact [email protected].

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys’ innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers’ complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit https://www.radisys.com.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

