Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Appoints Brian E. Donley as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced that Brian E. Donley has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective October 1, 2022.

Mr. Donley has more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience, including expertise in corporate finance and reporting, mergers and acquisitions, capital market transactions and compliance. He has served in various finance and accounting leadership roles at The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) since 1997 and has been promoted to a Senior Vice President of RMR, effective October 1, 2022. Mr. Donley also serves as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) and is a certified public accountant.

Mr. Donley succeeds Richard W. Siedel, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of ILPT. Mr. Siedel continues to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) and a Senior Vice President of RMR.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of June 30, 2022, ILPT’s portfolio consisted of 412 properties containing approximately 59.7 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. More than 78.0% of ILPT’s annual rental revenues are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

Contacts

Kevin Barry, Director, Investor Relations



(617) 658-0776