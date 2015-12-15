Razorfish Unveils New Web3 Offerings, Ushering in the Future of Brand Experiences

The three offerings position agency to help brands unlock the growth potential of emerging technologies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandPurpose—Razorfish, a global leader in marketing transformation, today unveiled three, experience-driven offerings designed to translate marketing landscape disruption into new opportunities for brands to connect with customers in emerging Web3 spaces.

Against a backdrop of consumer shifts toward integrated digital and physical realities and a year of high-profile Web3 client activations for Razorfish, the new offerings represent the latest expansion of the agency’s Web3 capability.

“Recent innovation in commerce, gaming, and social media have catalyzed a cultural shift, where people’s digital lives are more immersive than ever, and experience is everything,” said Cristina Lawrence, EVP, Consumer & Content Experience. “That’s where Razorfish comes in. We harness the power of storytelling and our expertise in emerging technology to create the integrated experiences that consumers want and expect from brands.”

The newly announced Web3 offerings include:

Razorfish Reef: A dedicated Web3 production studio that delivers radically relevant content-at-scale, inclusive of immersive consumer experiences, virtual influencer marketing, AI & machine learning, metaverse marketplace commerce, and more.

A dedicated Web3 production studio that delivers radically relevant content-at-scale, inclusive of immersive consumer experiences, virtual influencer marketing, AI & machine learning, metaverse marketplace commerce, and more. Razorfish Wave : Methodology that blends human- and machine-based community building and management across Web2/Web3 experiences, powering the continuous, 24/7 moderation required by platforms where always-on user behavior is standard.

: Methodology that blends human- and machine-based community building and management across Web2/Web3 experiences, powering the continuous, 24/7 moderation required by platforms where always-on user behavior is standard. Razorfish Drop: An agile, portable, and turnkey solution that enables brands to develop and productize real-time virtual goods and direct-to-avatar commerce streams with contextual relevance and scale.

By tapping into the recently announced Publicis Media Content & Innovation (PMCI) ecosystem, the Web3 experiences powered by Razorfish are further enhanced by Publicis Groupe’s collective breadth and depth of media and partnership expertise.

“Since 1995, Razorfish has been in the business of reimagining how brands connect with customers,” said Josh Campo, President, Razorfish. “Web3 is the new frontier of digital and represents an unprecedented opportunity for brands in the massive, expanding, and untapped growth potential that these new offerings will unlock for our clients’ businesses.”

Research by Razorfish and VICE Media Group highlights the opportunity for brands in the emerging technology space, particularly when reinforced by authentic brand purpose.

