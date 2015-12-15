Spectrum Chemical Appoints Russell Kneipp as President and CEO, Names Randy Burg Co-Chairman

GARDENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEOnews—Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., a leading global provider of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies, today announced the promotion of Russell Kneipp to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.





Since 2018, Kneipp has served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Spectrum Chemical, where he instituted lean methodology and other process improvement initiatives to scale the organization and drive revenue growth and greater profitability.

In addition, after serving the organization for more than 40 years in various leadership roles including President and CEO, Randy Burg has been named Co-Chairman and will preside with Paul Burg, who founded the company in 1971. Randy Burg is expected to transition to Chairman in June 2023.

With both appointments, Spectrum Chemical enters a new chapter in its 50-plus years of operation, serving more than 120 industries with expert raw material sourcing capabilities, a robust portfolio of compendial chemicals and extensive in-house analytical testing capabilities. In the last three years alone, the company has experienced significant growth in markets such as biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, medical devices, diagnostics and universities.

Spectrum Chemical Founder and Co-Chairman Paul Burg, said, “Russell has done a remarkable job making sustainable improvements in our operations, product portfolio, QC testing capabilities and global infrastructure, as well as preparing Spectrum Chemical for the future. With his proven track record guiding high-performing teams like ours, I have full confidence that he will take Spectrum Chemical to even greater heights.”

Kneipp said, “I am honored and very excited to accept this new opportunity and responsibility with Spectrum Chemical. Our products and services are highly respected throughout the world, and we have exceptionally talented and committed employees working diligently every day to maintain our customer-centric reputation. Together, we will move forward into the next level of business progress and continue to deliver the highest quality and value to our customers and partners.”

Kneipp’s career includes multiple leadership positions with global Fortune 500 and private companies across diverse industries including chemicals, industrial manufacturing, automotive, aerospace and medical devices. This includes senior roles with Honeywell International Inc., Royal Truck Body, Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) LLC and Storm Manufacturing Group. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance from American University.

Spectrum Chemical Co-Chairman Randy Burg said, “It has been a great honor to serve as President and CEO and I am certainly proud of our incredible team and everything we have accomplished over the years. We are confident that Russell is the right leader now who will build on our strong foundation and lead the company forward to even greater progress and success.”

About Spectrum Chemical

Celebrating more than 50 years, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. is a leading global provider of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies serving more than 120 industries in 70 countries. The company offers more than 250,000 products in laboratory, scale-up and bulk quantities including the largest selection of USP-NF-FCC-BP-EP-JP chemicals in the world. The company’s capabilities include extensive analytical testing of its products in three state-of-the-art facilities as well as provides scientific documentation with supply chain transparency and change control required for quality-driven industries. For more information, visit SpectrumChemical.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Sandra Oak, Nsight Public Relations,



321-591-1508, [email protected]

Company Contact:

Jobe Dubbs, Vice President, Marketing, Spectrum Chemical,



310-359-9529, [email protected]