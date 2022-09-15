Rejuvenation Startup Summit 2022 announces Program and Speakers

BERLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Forever Healthy Foundation is pleased to announce the Rejuvenation Startup Summit 2022 program and full speaker list. The summit will take place October 14 -15, 2022 at the Radialsystem V in Berlin, Germany.

In addition to an exciting range of presentations from CEOs of startups in the field of rejuvenation/longevity, the summit features an all-day startup forum for networking, panel discussions and keynote presentations. Starting midday on Friday and finishing off on Saturday night with a party for all attendees, the summit offers ample opportunity to connect with some of the most promising leaders in the field, including:

Dobri Kiprov, Co-founder and CSO of Lyfspn – conducting a pilot study on Plasmapheresis

– conducting a pilot study on Plasmapheresis Chris Rinsch, CEO and Co-founder of Amazentis – improving the activity of mitochondria to optimize muscle function

– improving the activity of mitochondria to optimize muscle function Matthias Breugelmans, CEO of Elastrin – leveraging a platform to develop therapeutics that render calcified tissue and organs supple again

– leveraging a platform to develop therapeutics that render calcified tissue and organs supple again Alex Blyth, CEO of LIfT BioSciences – developing the world’s first ‘off-the-shelf’ cell therapy to destroy solid tumors irrespective of their origin

– developing the world’s first ‘off-the-shelf’ cell therapy to destroy solid tumors irrespective of their origin James McCully, co-founder, and Alex Schueller, CEO of cellvie – pioneering therapeutic mitochondria transplantation

– pioneering therapeutic mitochondria transplantation Yuri Deigin, CEO of Youth Bio – developing gene therapies aimed at restoring more youthful epigenetic profiles with the help of partial reprogramming

– developing gene therapies aimed at restoring more youthful epigenetic profiles with the help of partial reprogramming Mark Allen, CEO of Elevian – restoring youthful regenerative capacity with the potential to treat and prevent many age-related diseases

– restoring youthful regenerative capacity with the potential to treat and prevent many age-related diseases Mike Kope, CEO of Cyclarity – prevents age-related conditions such as atherosclerosis, heart attack, and stroke by addressing the root cause

– prevents age-related conditions such as atherosclerosis, heart attack, and stroke by addressing the root cause Aaron Cravens, CEO of REVEL – opens up an entirely new field in the treatment of age-related molecular damage by breaking cross-linked collagen fibers

– opens up an entirely new field in the treatment of age-related molecular damage by breaking cross-linked collagen fibers Robin Mansukhani, CEO of Deciduous Therapeutics – developing multiple activation approaches to clearing senescent cells via novel immunotherapies

– developing multiple activation approaches to clearing senescent cells via novel immunotherapies Rob Konrad Maciejewski, Co-founder and CEO of Biolytica – combining state-of-the-art health data analytics and personalized longevity programs

– combining state-of-the-art health data analytics and personalized longevity programs Chris Shepard, CEO of Thymofox – regenerating the thymus to enhance human health-span

– regenerating the thymus to enhance human health-span Pankaj Kapahi, Founder and CEO of Juvify – expanding lifespan by reducing advanced glycation end products (AGEs)

– expanding lifespan by reducing advanced glycation end products (AGEs) Vlad Vitoc, CEO of MAIA Biotechnology – dedicated to developing targeted cancer therapies

– dedicated to developing targeted cancer therapies Felix Frueh, CEO of PAGE Therapeutics – developing platform-based oncology drugs to prevent metastasis and prolong the life of patients living with cancer

– developing platform-based oncology drugs to prevent metastasis and prolong the life of patients living with cancer Joshua McClure, Founder and CEO of Maxwell Bioscience – developing next generation anti-infectives

– developing next generation anti-infectives Lou Hawthorne, Founder and CEO of NaNotics – developing a new class of medicine

– developing a new class of medicine Phil Newman, Founder and CEO Longevity.Technology

Tobias Reichmuth, Founding Partner at Maximon – The Longevity Company Builder

– The Longevity Company Builder Michael Sidler, Co-Founding Partner at Redalpine Venture Partners

Patrick Burgermeister, Partner at Kizoo Technology Capital

Christian Angermayer, Founder of the Apeiron Investment Group , Co-founder and chairman of Rejuveron and Cambrian Bio

, Co-founder and chairman of and Brian Kennedy, Professor at the National University of Singapore

Eric Verdin, CEO and president of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging

Please find the full conference program featuring over 40 speakers leading the industry here.

Join us for the largest gathering of longevity CEOs in-person at this vibrant networking event. The summit brings together startups and members of the longevity venture capital/investor ecosystem. All share an aim to create therapies to vastly extend the healthy human lifespan.

About the Rejuvenation Startup Summit 2022

The Rejuvenation Startup Summit (Berlin, Oct. 14-15, 2022) hosted by the Forever Healthy Foundation, is a vibrant networking event that aims to accelerate the development of the rejuvenation biotech industry.

Rejuvenation/Longevity biotech is a new, emerging field of medicine. It aims to prevent and reverse diseases of aging by addressing their common root cause, the aging process itself. Rejuvenation therapies aim to reverse or repair age-related cellular changes such as molecular waste, calcification, tissue stiffening, loss of stem cell function, genetic alterations, and impaired energy production.

The Rejuvenation Summit brings together startups, members of the longevity venture capital / investor ecosystem, and researchers interested in founding or joining a startup – all aiming to create therapies to vastly extend the healthy human lifespan.

Further information can be found at www.forever-healthy.org/summit/

About Forever Healthy

Forever Healthy is Michael Greve’s humanitarian initiative with the mission of enabling people to vastly extend their healthy lifespan. Forever Healthy’s projects include evaluation of new rejuvenation therapies, evidenced-based curation of the world’s cutting-edge medical knowledge, funding translational research on the root causes of aging, and hosting the annual Undoing Aging Conference and the Rejuvenation Startup Summit. Greve’s venture capital firm, Kizoo, which provides mentoring, seed and follow-on financing for rejuvenation biotech startups, is also part of the initiative. To date, Kizoo has funded fourteen startups turning research on the root causes of aging into therapies for human application.

Learn more at https://www.forever-healthy.org .

