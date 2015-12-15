Rubicon Announces the Launch of Trick or Trash™ 2022

Company’s annual Halloween waste reduction campaign provides candy wrapper recycling boxes to schools, independent businesses, and community organizations around the country

LEXINGTON, Kentucky–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the launch of its annual Trick or Trash™ campaign, a program designed to help reduce the waste that accumulates every year around Halloween.

Now in its fourth year, Trick or Trash provides easy-to-assemble mail-back recycling boxes to schools, independent businesses, and community organizations, which can be filled with discarded candy wrappers.

It is estimated that each year 600 million pounds of candy are consumed in the United States during the Halloween season, and research from the National Retail Federation shows that in 2021, $3 billion dollars was spent on candy during the holiday, up from $2.4 billion the year before. The materials used for candy packaging are notoriously difficult to recycle with the vast majority ending up in landfills, as well as America’s waterways and oceans. To address this challenge, Rubicon is once again enlisting the help of teachers, business owners, and community leaders around the country in collecting candy wrappers and inspiring communities to recycle.

Trick or Trash participants deposit their wrappers into custom collection boxes and, once full, simply return the boxes for processing using a prepaid shipping label for carbon-neutral shipping. Rubicon is giving free boxes to every participating school, independent business, and community organization while supplies last.

“Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, and our annual Trick or Trash Halloween recycling campaign is the purest example of this mission in action,” said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon. “From the thousands of Halloween candy wrapper collection boxes that we send out to schools and businesses all across the country, to the campaign’s core educational component that will once again be taught in hundreds of schools and universities, I look forward to Trick or Trash taking a central role in teaching future generations about the importance of protecting our environment.”

This year’s program sees the return of The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) as the official education partner of Trick or Trash. To set educators up for success in teaching about recycling, Rubicon and NWF has created a list of downloadable lesson plans designed for students ages K-12. These lesson plans introduce students to new terms, phrases, and ideas about the circular economy that can be integrated into any curriculum, and provide fun, interactive, critical thinking exercises with the goal of helping children understand recycling and why it is important to the health of our planet. Lists of recommended reading materials have also been compiled for colleges and universities.

“The National Wildlife Federation seeks to educate and inspire the next generation of environmental and wildlife champions in all that we do,” said Kim Martinez, Vice President of Education and Engagement at the National Wildlife Federation. “This feeds directly into our support of Rubicon’s Trick or Trash campaign for the third year in a row to help show millions of people how small steps, like reducing waste and increasing recycling rates, can help recover wildlife populations and restore natural resources to ensure healthier communities for people and save habitat for imperiled wildlife.”

This year’s program also sees the return of Cox Communications, a leading cable television and telecommunications provider and longtime Rubicon partner, as the official media sponsor of Trick or Trash. The company has pledged to place hundreds of Trick or Trash boxes in community organizations, YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and local schools.

“As the parent company of Cox Communications, Cox Enterprises is a global leader in sustainability because we’re always looking for innovative ways to help our planet,” said Ira Pearl, Vice President of Environmental Sustainability for Cox Enterprises. “The Trick or Trash program is an excellent way of showing how that doesn’t always require expensive technology. Encouraging people to take action and properly recycle Halloween candy wrappers can make a real and lasting difference for our communities.”

Rubicon is also excited to introduce three new partners to this year’s campaign: Trick or Trash’s official entrepreneurship partner, Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass; the official nonprofit partner, Kentucky FFA (Future Farmers of America) Foundation; and the official Kentucky partner, Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR).

Trick or Trash 2022 follows the campaign’s immense success in 2021. When first launched in 2019, it reached more than 470 schools in 49 U.S. states. The 2020 campaign reached more than 730 schools and small businesses in all 50 U.S. states. The 2021 campaign reached significantly more individuals, with almost 2,000 collection boxes being sent to more than 1,250 schools, independent businesses, and community organizations.

To order a free Trick or Trash for your school, independent business, or community organization, click one of the links above and follow the prompts. Trick or Trash boxes can also be purchased for personal use on the RUBICONMarketplace™.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit www.Rubicon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon”) and its management, are inherently uncertain; factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Rubicon or others following the closing of Rubicon’s business combination with Founder SPAC (the “business combination”); 2) Rubicon’s ability to meet the New York Stock Exchange’s listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; 3) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Rubicon as a result of consummation of the business combination; 4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; 5) costs related to the business combination; 6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 7) the possibility that Rubicon may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; and 8) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Rubicon’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other documents of Rubicon filed or to be filed with the SEC. Although Rubicon believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Rubicon presently does not know of or that Rubicon currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Rubicon does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

