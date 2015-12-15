Streamline Investigation, Medical and Records Management with ISG’s New Guidewire Marketplace App

SAN MATEO, Calif. and DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Guidewire–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Insight Service Group (ISG) announced that ISG’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator for ClaimCenter is now available to users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put great stress on insurers and their workforce. As a part of its 2022 US Property Claims Satisfaction Study, J.D. Power’s Director of Insurance Intelligence Mark Garrett commented that “insurers really struggled last year, partly due to circumstances beyond their control”. Longer cycle times and personnel availability were noted as having contributed to these issues. ISG’s solutions and services can help insurers overcome these struggles by handling important aspects of claims so insurers don’t have to.

ISG offers several solutions, including investigation, medical and record management, to help clients achieve the most optimal claim outcome. It serves as a single partner for all outsourced claims services with national coverage for all solutions.

The ISG accelerator for Investigation, Medical, and Record Management for ClaimCenter enables claims handlers to:

Seamlessly order referrals for investigation services, independent medical exams/peer reviews or record retrieval services from ISG without leaving ClaimCenter;

Save time and manual labor with automatically populated claims data;

Easily track the status of a referral; and

Receive and access the resulting organized records from ISG in ClaimCenter.

ISG’s investigation services include general, fraud and social intelligence investigations. The company is fully accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC), a non-profit, independent accreditation entity, with a nationwide network of board-certified medical providers.

“We’re excited that ISG’s ClaimCenter app is now available in the Guidewire Marketplace, so we can help even more insurers achieve the best possible claims outcome,” said Bob Reardon chief executive officer, ISG. “We offer a unique combination of business solutions that naturally complement one another and help shorten the claims cycle to ensure this goal is accomplished.”

“We congratulate ISG on the release of its ClaimCenter app,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “With ISG’s solutions now easily accessed through ClaimCenter, insurers can be more efficient, reduce costs and empower claims handlers to focus on the claimant’s needs and other higher value activities.”

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national market leader and technology driven service provider. Our business solutions help organizations reduce claim costs and support successful claim closures for both the insurance and legal communities. The company’s integrated solutions include investigation, medical, clinical, and record management. With over twenty-five years of experience and a comprehensive understanding of the industry challenges, ISG offers targeted, adaptable programs that result in a reduction in unnecessary losses typically from fraudulent claim activity or inflated claim losses. We create impactful solutions and build partnerships based on trust, innovation, experience, and accountability. More information about ISG services is available at isgvalue.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 150 solution partners providing over 170 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. Approximately 520 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

