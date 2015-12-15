Sabey Data Centers Achieves Seven ENERGY STAR Certifications

Seven buildings in Sabey’s nationwide data center portfolio achieve A+ ratings

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ashburn—Sabey Data Centers, a premier colocation data center provider, today announced they have earned EPA’s ENERGY STAR CERTIFICATION for seven buildings at data center facilities in Ashburn, VA; East Wenatchee, WA; Quincy, WA; and Seattle, WA. All scored above 95 out of a total score of 100, and an East Wenatchee facility received a perfect score, meaning that it is more energy efficient than 100 percent of similar properties nationwide.

“Efficiency is the most significant contributor that data center facility operators can make towards sustainability,” said John Sasser, CTO at Sabey Data Centers. “Efficiency also saves money for our customers in the form of lower electricity bills. ENERGY STAR provides independent, third-party proof of how efficiently we operate.”

To be eligible for ENERGY STAR certification as a data center, one must:

Be operational for at least a year

Report on UPS energy and total site energy

Refrain from significant mixed energy use in the building

Receive a minimum score of 75 and go through the certification process

Sabey has continuously been building and operating energy-efficient data centers that reduce environmental impact while continuing to align with their customers’ sustainability initiatives and renewable energy requirements. Dedicated to reaching their net-zero carbon goal by 2029, Sabey will continue to adopt industry-leading technology and techniques to benefit their business and sustainability objectives.

For more information on Sabey Data Centers’ ENERGY STAR certifications, visit sabeydatacenters.com.

About Sabey Data Centers:

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately-owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built solutions, including data center-ready shell space and fully turnkey data centers managed by Sabey’s award-winning critical environment staff. Consistently recognized for low-cost hydroelectric power, operational excellence through its world-class data centers, and sustained uptime, Sabey is proud to provide data center services to many of the world’s top financial, technology, and healthcare companies. The company is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.

About National Real Estate Advisors:

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC is an investment manager specializing in a build-to-core strategy, developing and managing large-scale, urban commercial, and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed-use, industrial (including data centers), and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that drive high tenant demand and create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund (“NEBF”), a substantial pension trust with a significant amount of assets managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com.

