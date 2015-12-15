Holistic, Flexible Patient Journey Model Replaces Traditional Clinical Pathway Thinking in New Advisory Brief

“Patient Journey: A New Approach to Meet the Demands of Patient Centricity” Available Now from Trinity Life Sciences

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, outlines a new approach to Patient Journey that allows patient-centric organizations to engage on a meaningful level with patients. As patients continue to expand their role in healthcare choice and treatment decision-making, expectations have grown for pharma to provide an experience in line with well-known, customer-centric consumer brands. To reach this level of engagement and experience design with patients, life sciences organizations need insight into the patient’s holistic journey from all relevant dimensions—not just their clinical pathway through care.

The new advisory brief entitled Patient Journey: A New Approach to Meet the Demands of Patient Centricity:

Clinical Journey

Emotions and Experiences

Health Equity Considerations

Information Seeking

Logistics, Finance and Access

“There is often a fear of complexity as companies move from viewing Patient Journey solely from the clinical pathway to a more holistic focus,” explained Jennifer Parr, Principal and Head of Patient Centricity at Trinity Life Sciences. “Yet in working with clients to assemble Patient Journey holistically, we have found that this evolution actually streamlines the extraction of tangible action points and strategies—because of the way we bucket insights over time.”

The advisory brief describes the data sources and approaches needed to build this holistic view, discusses strategic application of these elements across a range of commercial activities—and provides a Patient Journey Strategic Roadmap to help teams focus on linking real patient needs to brand strategy and tactics.

“Real-World Evidence, or RWE, is the foundational component in understanding and quantifying patient flow. Common challenges we see in our work with RWE are data knowledge gaps and difficulty in drawing out meaningful insights,” said Kevin Francis, Partner, Real-World Evidence at Trinity. “Yet the insights from this work drive the ‘what’ and ‘how’ that can be used for decision-making across the entire commercial planning process.”

Patient Centricity Forum

Trinity will be hosting a Patient Centricity Forum on October 20 at the Le Meridien Cambridge. Participants will learn how to break Patient Centricity into specific, actionable, measurable steps and measure progress against them. For more information or to register, click here.

“Trinity’s Patient Centricity Forum is aimed at life sciences executives who are translating the vision and goals of patient centricity into specific, measurable, actionable steps,” explained Ms. Parr. “Attendees will leave with models, approaches and tangible assets that can immediately be used in their work.”

