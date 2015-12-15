 Tech Mahindra and XY Retail Partner to Bolster Omnichannel Services for Global Luxury Retailers

Partnership will help enhance omnichannel customer experience with integrated data insights, cloud, and AI capabilities

NEW YORK & NEW DELHI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with XY Retail, headquartered in New York. The partnership will accelerate the end-to-end digital transformation journey for retailers and will help them enhance their omnichannel strategy for superior customer experience.

The partnership will combine the power of Tech Mahindra’s deep domain expertise and system integration capabilities with XY Retail’s cloud-based unified omnichannel commerce solutions to enable customers to build a seamless and personalized integration of in-person and digital experiences. The joint offerings will empower Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and retail enterprises to leverage the true potential of digital technology with data-driven insights, cloud solutions and AI capabilities. It will provide the customers with meaningful data insights through cloud-based retail ERP systems, POS and mobile apps, which cover various customer touch points of a customer journey and help them build more personalized customer experiences.

Harshul Asnani, Global Head of Enterprise Technology and West Coast Business at Tech Mahindra, said, “In modern-day retailing, it is critical for brands to serve their customers across every touchpoint, from online browsing to offline store buying experience. Meeting customer expectations will be both the biggest challenge and the prime focus for successful retailers. Therefore, our partnership will enable customers to build stores of the future and provide frictionless shopping experiences across touchpoints with round-the-clock availability of commerce. Our partnership with XY Retail further empowers our alliance ecosystem of leading technology firms and disruptive startups. It is in line with our mission to deliver business transformation and connected systems for global retail markets.”

The partnership will leverage next-gen solutions to further help brands analyze various shopper trends, increase their real-time stock visibility, and enhance their sales by connecting with existing customers and acquiring new ones.

Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail, said, “Our partnership with Tech Mahindra will allow us to bring our digital transformation solutions, cloud solutions, and data-driven AI capabilities to customers anywhere in the world. Tech Mahindra’s massive global presence will accelerate XY Retail’s ability to implement at scale as we roll out our offering to innovative retailers around the globe.”

The strategic partnership will further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s market position and expand its global retail portfolio to cater to the evolving and dynamic needs of its customers. The partnership also underlines the company’s focus on digital growth under the NXT.NOW™ framework, which is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions today and further enable digital transformation.

About XY Retail:

XY Retail is the only headless unified commerce platform and POS built from the ground up for retail brands that want to streamline their omnichannel operations, foster meaningful customer relationships, and redefine the in-store experience for consumers and store associates. Luxury brands worldwide have adopted XY Retail’s API-driven, mobile-first cloud platform to modernize their stores and manage their entire global retail operations – from data decisioning, stock management, and order management to hyper-personalized clienteling and merchandising experiences. The platform also boosts commerce by enabling retailers to fulfill online orders up to 300 percent faster. XY Retail is headquartered in New York and Milan and operates in over 23 countries. The company is backed by Stage 1 Ventures and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at www.xyretail.com.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 158,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1262 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

