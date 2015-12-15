Satellite IM welcomes users to first fully decentralized Web3 communications platform

Users will have access to private and secure messaging, group chat and video chat

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataprivacy—Satellite IM, a fully decentralized peer-to-peer communications platform at the forefront of data privacy, announced today the launch of their communications platform that will allow users to chat directly in a secure, serverless and feature rich environment. The application is a first-of-its-kind, Web3 native social application that gives users full and exclusive ownership of their data.

Designed to be an alternative to mainstream messaging platforms, many of which own and track user data, Satellite IM’s initial core desktop application will allow people to easily message friends, video chat, and send large files quickly and efficiently, all while being in control of their own data. Its infrastructure leverages the Interplanetary File System (IPFS) to enable decentralized file pinning and storage, cutting out the need for any controlling entity. Built on an encrypted peer-to-peer network, the platform will support 4K video chat and streaming, lossless audio, and 4GB of file sharing capabilities. In the near future, the Satellite platform will add multi-person 4K video chat, community servers, and a marketplace.

Along with offering users a more private platform for communicating and engaging with peers, Satellite IM’s platform also has an open-source code that will appeal to developers who are looking to build and innovate within the new Web3 terrain – its platform allows developers to customize and build upon it, thereby constantly improving the functionality and allowing for collective updates and changes as needed.

“Amidst ongoing data abuses by big tech companies, and with the lack of a strong federal data privacy law, Satellite IM is taking the important step of returning data privacy to the people,” said Matt Wisniewski, CEO at Satellite. “The launch of our platform marks the beginning of a safer and more secure mode of communication between peers in the Web3 era. People are tired of the infringements on personal data that exist today; we’re hopeful that we can help restore the kind of communication that puts privacy, security, and ownership at the forefront.”

Users of the Satellite IM’s platform can sign, encrypt, broadcast, search and store documents or messages with secure identity verification, without worrying about ever losing that data. To access Satellite’s platform, please visit https://core.satellite.im/.

About Satellite IM



Satellite IM is a fully decentralized peer-to-peer voice, video, and text communication platform. Satellite IM enables simple sovereign storage and peer-to-peer communication, leveraging the Interplanetary File System (IPFS) and dag-jose. Satellite IM’s initial core desktop application, Satellite IM, supports 4K video chat and streaming, lossless audio, and 4GB sharing capabilities, at no cost to the user. Satellite IM’s mobile-native application, Uplink, is scheduled to be released in the Fall of 2022.

Contacts

Media:

Olivia Troisi



[email protected]