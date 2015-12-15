The Toyota HBCU New York Football Classic Presented by Walmart to Be Held at MetLife Stadium September 17

MetLife Sponsors Game in Support of HBCU Students

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams – the Howard University Bison and Morehouse College Maroon Tigers – will face off at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern. This event will bring together HBCU students, parents and alumni and help raise awareness of and celebrate the vital role HBCUs play in increasing economic mobility and fostering student success.

MetLife’s sponsorship of the game builds on its, and MetLife Foundation’s, history of supporting thousands of students at HBCUs through partnerships with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).

“We are honored that this match-up of HBCU schools is being held at MetLife Stadium,” said Mike Zarcone, head of Corporate Affairs for MetLife and chairman of MetLife Foundation. “Equitable access to education is critical to building a more confident future and sponsoring this event underscores MetLife and MetLife Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting underserved and underrepresented communities, which includes setting HBCU students up for success.”

“It was important that we held this event at an iconic stadium in the Northeast that was also central to many HBCU alumni in the tri-state area,” said Derick Moore, founder and chairman of HBCU Tools for School Foundation. “As a sponsor, MetLife is helping to support our HBCU initiative with Tools for School Foundation, which will finance both scholarships and technology tools for HBCU students this year.”

MetLife has supported HBCU students since 1946 through its partnership with UNCF. Earlier this year, MetLife Foundation made its latest commitment to the organization, a $1 million grant to help finance scholarships at HBCUs through the MetLife Foundation Legacy Endowment Scholarship. This program complements the MetLife Foundation Scholarship Fund – a UNCF program established in 2020 to support African American students majoring in business, accounting or finance at HBCUs.

Additionally, MetLife Foundation, as part of a $250,000 grant to TMCF, is supporting Black students who wish to become teachers through TMCF’s Teacher Quality and Retention program. The program, launched this year, helps students through mentorship, coaching, emotional learning and STEM-based programs.

The two teams playing in the Toyota HBCU New York Football Classic presented by Walmart, Morehouse College and Howard University, are UNCF and TMCF member schools, respectively.

Continued support of HBCU students is one way MetLife and MetLife Foundation will make progress toward MetLife’s 2030 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitments.

During the Sept. 17 broadcast on CNBC, MetLife will share the inspiring story of Mallori King, a current HBCU student and recipient of a MetLife Foundation scholarship through UNCF. The video segment can be seen here.

About The Toyota HBCU New York Football Classic presented by Walmart



The Toyota HBCU New York Football Classic presented by Walmart features teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). The two featured football teams participating in this historic game are Howard University and Morehouse College, two of the country’s most prestigious HBCUs. One of the missions of the game is to raise funds and awareness for the HBCU “Tools for School” in which one student from each HBCU (105) will receive financial assistance and the necessary technology tools to enhance their educational success in college. The Toyota HBCU New York Football Classic presented by Walmart will be broadcast live nationally on CNBC from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. For more information visit www.hbcunyfc.com. Tickets for the Toyota HBCU New York Football Classic can be purchased at Ticketmaster or by clicking here.

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Foundation



At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility for underserved and underrepresented communities around the world. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas – economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities – while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since 1976, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $900 million to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.metlife.org/.

