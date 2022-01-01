SEA Solar & Energy Storage Leaders to Gather in Thailand Later Next Month

BANGKOK, THAILAND, Sept 14, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – SEA’s 2025 target to have 35% of total power capacity from renewable energy sources is expected to be supported by the strong solar and Energy Storage sector growth. How exactly should the quota availability be matched?

Energy Box are organizing Solar Energy Storage Congress SEA scheduled on October 18th, 2022.

The congress will invite the ASEAN government, local power companies, leading companies with the most development experience, qualifications and investment intentions in SEA, and 600+ professionals to share SEA’s solar and Energy Storage project development strategies, and jointly analyze the future development of solar and Energy Storage markets. Including cutting-edge trends in its new energy market.

Event details:

Place: Bangkok, Thailand

Event access: https://www.energy-box.com/congress-sea-2022

Event Agenda:

Honored Speakers (confirmed/inviting)

Patana Sangsriroujana , Deputy Governor, EGAT Mark Hutchinson ，Chair, Southeast Asia Task Force at Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) Diala Hawila-Programme Officer at International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Pimpa Limthongkul，President at Thailand Energy Storage Association Ramesh Subramaniam Director General, Southeast Asia Department at Asian Development Bank (ADB) Buranin Rattanasombat Executive Vice president at PTT Company Limited Thomas Leonard, Senior Energy Markets & Technology Consultant, DNV Busarin Premasathira, Renewable Energy Project Leader, B.Grimm Somruedee Somphong，Banpu CEO • Sustainable energy for Asia Bundit SAPIANCHAI，CEO , BCPG Thanatis (Pock) T.，AVP – Finance & Strategic Planning , Thai Solar Energy Co.,Ltd. Yalim Ozilhan, Southeast Asia Director, EDF Renewables Surachet Chaipatamanont，Vice Chairman & Executive Director , Prime Road Power Ernesto Rúa García, Head of Renewables, ENGIE South East Asia Somruedee Somphong，Banpu CEO • Sustainable energy for Asia Tor Pramoj, Managing Director at BayWa r.e. (Thailand) Co., Ltd. J Prachitpol Himathongkam , Deputy CEO , SPCG Public Company Limited Fabien Chedefaux，Country Head (Thailand) , LYS Energy Group Antoine CROIZE, Sales Manager, South-East Asia and Taiwan , Vestas Deepak Maloo , Regional Sales Leader – APAC，GE Renewable Energy Sumet Tepkhom， Director of International Power Business Development at WHA Utilities and Power Public Company Limited Joseph Tomkiewicz, Partner at Tilleke & Gibbins,Co-Chair Energy Industry Team, Tilleke & Gibbins Moritz Nicolai Sticher, Senior Advisor, Apricum , The Cleantech Advisory Thaweesak Boonyong，Project Manager , Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited Harsh Dash ，Renewable Energy , CleanMax Bhargab Mohan Das， Managing Director & CEO at Christiani & Nielsen Energy Solutions Co., Ltd. Ir. Pui Hee Chow, Group Managing Director, Samaiden Group Berhad Sdn Bhd Twarath Sutabutr，Energy Ecosystem Expert ,REEEP Som Hemvej ，RE Engineer and Consultant – Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, ALTERVIM PIYA PHONGTONGPASUK, Business Development Manager , Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited

Energy Box Intro





Energy Box is one of the largest vertical international media companies, dedicated to renewable energy(solar, wind, energy storage, green hydrogen).

Business: Pan Europe, Africa & Middle Eats, LATAM and Asia. Currently we have had 40+ events , sales consulting, projects development, financing, meetings, interviews and peer to peer services.

Daily Emailings: 100,000+

Social Media Blasts: 2 million impressions( Globally)

Energy Box LinkedIn

