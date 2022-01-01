SEA Solar & Energy Storage Leaders to Gather in Thailand Later Next Month

BANGKOK, THAILAND, Sept 14, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – SEA’s 2025 target to have 35% of total power capacity from renewable energy sources is expected to be supported by the strong solar and Energy Storage sector growth. How exactly should the quota availability be matched?

Energy Box are organizing Solar Energy Storage Congress SEA scheduled on October 18th, 2022.

The congress will invite the ASEAN government, local power companies, leading companies with the most development experience, qualifications and investment intentions in SEA, and 600+ professionals to share SEA’s solar and Energy Storage project development strategies, and jointly analyze the future development of solar and Energy Storage markets. Including cutting-edge trends in its new energy market.

Event details:
Place: Bangkok, Thailand
Event access: https://www.energy-box.com/congress-sea-2022
Event Agenda:

Honored Speakers (confirmed/inviting)

  1. Patana Sangsriroujana , Deputy Governor, EGAT
  2. Mark Hutchinson ，Chair, Southeast Asia Task Force at Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC)
  3. Diala Hawila-Programme Officer at International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)
  4. Pimpa Limthongkul，President at Thailand Energy Storage Association
  5. Ramesh Subramaniam Director General, Southeast Asia Department at Asian Development Bank (ADB)
  6. Buranin Rattanasombat Executive Vice president at PTT Company Limited
  7. Thomas Leonard, Senior Energy Markets & Technology Consultant, DNV
  8. Busarin Premasathira, Renewable Energy Project Leader, B.Grimm
  9. Somruedee Somphong，Banpu CEO • Sustainable energy for Asia
  10. Bundit SAPIANCHAI，CEO , BCPG
  11. Thanatis (Pock) T.，AVP – Finance & Strategic Planning , Thai Solar Energy Co.,Ltd.
  12. Yalim Ozilhan, Southeast Asia Director, EDF Renewables
  13. Surachet Chaipatamanont，Vice Chairman & Executive Director , Prime Road Power
  14. Ernesto Rúa García, Head of Renewables, ENGIE South East Asia
  15. Somruedee Somphong，Banpu CEO • Sustainable energy for Asia
  16. Tor Pramoj, Managing Director at BayWa r.e. (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  17. J Prachitpol Himathongkam , Deputy CEO , SPCG Public Company Limited
  18. Fabien Chedefaux，Country Head (Thailand) , LYS Energy Group
  19. Antoine CROIZE, Sales Manager, South-East Asia and Taiwan , Vestas
  20. Deepak Maloo , Regional Sales Leader – APAC，GE Renewable Energy
  21. Sumet Tepkhom， Director of International Power Business Development at WHA Utilities and Power Public Company Limited
  22. Joseph Tomkiewicz, Partner at Tilleke & Gibbins,Co-Chair Energy Industry Team, Tilleke & Gibbins
  23. Moritz Nicolai Sticher, Senior Advisor, Apricum , The Cleantech Advisory
  24. Thaweesak Boonyong，Project Manager , Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited
  25. Harsh Dash ，Renewable Energy , CleanMax
  26. Bhargab Mohan Das， Managing Director & CEO at Christiani & Nielsen Energy Solutions Co., Ltd.
  27. Ir. Pui Hee Chow, Group Managing Director, Samaiden Group Berhad Sdn Bhd
  28. Twarath Sutabutr，Energy Ecosystem Expert ,REEEP
  29. Som Hemvej ，RE Engineer and Consultant – Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, ALTERVIM
  30. PIYA PHONGTONGPASUK, Business Development Manager , Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited

Energy Box Intro


Energy Box is one of the largest vertical international media companies, dedicated to renewable energy(solar, wind, energy storage, green hydrogen).

Business: Pan Europe, Africa & Middle Eats, LATAM and Asia. Currently we have had 40+ events , sales consulting, projects development, financing, meetings, interviews and peer to peer services.

  • Daily Emailings: 100,000+
  • Social Media Blasts: 2 million impressions( Globally)
  • Energy Box LinkedIn

