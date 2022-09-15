The Philippines’ Payments, E-Commerce & Banking Leaders to Gather Live Online this September to Chart the Future of Commerce

MANILA, Sep 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Seamless Philippines returns live online this 28-29 September, gathering over 1,200 attendees virtually to explore the latest innovations in the Philippines across the payments, e-commerce and banking sectors.

“With digital payments and ePayments in the Philippines forecast to account for 50% of transactions by 2023, also fuelling growth in e-commerce, there’s no doubt that the Philippines is an exciting market,” says Paul Clark, Managing Director – Asia for Terrapinn. “Over the last two years, these sectors have been at the forefront of innovation – now it’s time to make sure they are positioning themselves for a post-pandemic era and securing their future growth. Seamless Philippines offers them exactly that, without even having to leave their home or office.”

Seamless Philippines will bring together over 60 expert speakers across four key content pillars: payments innovation, e-commerce strategy, e-commerce marketing and banking. Attendees will enjoy free access to all sessions on the platform, and all sessions will be available for on-demand viewing for one month after the event, truly offering attendees a chance to fit the event around their own schedule. Speakers at the event include:

– Arvie De Vera, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, UnionDigital Bank

– Justin Rafael Francisco, Managing Partner, Great Deals E-Commerce Corp

– Greg Krasnov, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Tonik Bank

– Christopher Bennett, Chief Technology Officer, GOtyme

– Maria Gaitanidou, Chief Launch Officer, UnionDigital Bank

– Mich Lim, Ecommerce Head, Robinsons Appliances

– Rogelio Umali, Chief Technology Officer, GoodBank

– Alvin Heinrich Chan, Digital Payments Lead, Philippine Seven Corp

– Michael Magbanua, SVP, Group Head of Operations & Shared Services, Union Bank of the Philippines

– Joanne Barbara De Jesus, AVP, Tribe Lead – Digital, ING Philippines

– Johdel Ocampo, AVP ? Digital Strategies & Retail Journey, Metrobank

– Timothy Cu, Head of Quick Commerce, Sarisuki

– Glenn Richmond Ong, Director, Customer Experience, Cebu Pacific

– Gus Poston, Chief Executive Officer, Netbank

– Kevin Codamon, Head of Digital Technology, McDonalds Philippines

More than 20 sponsors, exhibitors & partners are supporting this year?s virtual edition of Seamless Asia, including Platinum Sponsors Edgio, Sift and Sompo Holdings. All sponsors & exhibitors will be hosting a virtual booth on the platform for attendees to find out more about their products and services, and interact directly with their teams.

For event information and full conference agenda, visit www.terrapinn.com/SeamlessPhilippines2022

About Terrapinn:

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you?re looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

