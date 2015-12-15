Sharechest(TM) Inc. Partners with Ultimate Franchise Fantasy Sports (UFFS) with the Activation of the Sharechest(TM) Connector to Connect, Capture, and Capitalize Investors

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 15, 2022) – SharechestTM Inc. is pleased to welcome Ultimate Franchise Fantasy Sports (UFFS) to our growing network of companies for the SharechestTM Connector. With the installation of the SharechestTM Connector, UFFS is streamlining their corporate growth through direct investor relationship management with Sharechest’s revolutionary technology.

About UFF Sports Inc.

UFF Sports is a fantasy sports platform, built on blockchain technology, that introduces true in-game ownership of franchises, players, and prospects as NFTs. UFF Sports developed an entire ecosystem of fantasy sports ownership and is growing to encompass international events of every sport in each level of play, not just the pros. With UFF Sports, you have the ability to be more than a general manager by providing digital asset ownership of players, franchises, and draft rights. Only an elite few have the rights to compete as a franchise in their respective sports.

Daily NFT fantasy is a new innovation that UFFS has brought to both the fantasy sports and the NFT spaces. Revenue from this Daily NFT fantasy platform is shared with our professional sports franchises.

About SharechestTM Inc.

SharechestTM Inc. provides an innovative web application solution that streamlines the discovery process for companies seeking investors. The SharechestTM Connector seamlessly integrates onto your company’s existing website and acts as a magnet for investors who are interested in learning more about your company or investing in your company. Customized to meet your company’s brand, the SharechestTM Connector widget provides a secure and simplified lead generation form for interested investors to actively engage and take action as they navigate through your website.

