Ushur Launches Major Update to Experience Automation Portfolio With Invisible App at InsureTech Connect 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced that it will launch the next major release of Invisible App™ at InsureTech Connect 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alongside the launch event for the technology that enables non-technical citizen developers to build secure app-like experiences without the need of an app, Ushur will host multiple events at this year’s InsureTech Connect conference that include executive panel discussions and live experiences for critical insurance use cases.

Invisible App enables business users in non-technical roles to use visual building tools to design, test and deploy secure, encrypted and feature-rich experiences at scale. Ushur’s new release, with updated branding and design capabilities, is available to Ushur customers starting this week. With this release, enterprises can easily deliver intuitive experiences when automating mission-critical use cases, such as insurance quote requests, return to work documentation, guides to medical provider and repair networks and many more customer-facing services.

“The Invisible App provides a secure and two-way alternative to SMS-only channels for exchanging data intelligently and intuitively,” said Michael Fisher, VP of Product and Operations at Ushur. “We listened to our customers and the market and made this next generation of Invisible App much more business-user friendly and more graphically inspired.”

Companies currently using Ushur’s Invisible App have reported a reduction in service response times of over 90% along with significant improvements in customer satisfaction scores and increased security and standardization across high risk, external-facing operations.

“Major advancements in AI and automation technologies have yet to deliver the operational and experiential improvements that businesses, especially in highly regulated industries, have been expecting for years, if not decades.” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and co-founder of Ushur. “With the introduction of the next generation of Ushur’s AI-powered experience automation platform, businesses can transform their customer experiences while delivering game-changing operational efficiencies, all by putting experience design, development and deployment in the hands of business users and citizen developers. The success of this approach with our customers in insurance and healthcare is a testament to the transformational capabilities of AI-powered automation, especially when it is applied to improve customer experiences.”

In addition to the launch of the next generation of Invisible App, Ushur is announcing a significantly larger presence at this year’s InsureTech Connect, the insurance industry’s largest event, which will be held in Las Vegas on September 20-21, 2022:

“The Art of Customer Experience Meets the Science of AI and Automation: A View From the Front Lines of Digital Transformation.” Customer Experience, Retention & Acquisition Track: Ushur is sponsoring this track, which will include multiple panel discussions and digital activities.

Ushur is sponsoring this track, which will include multiple panel discussions and digital activities. Use Cases Live Experiences: Ushur will be hosting live demonstrations of key insurance use cases including return to work, claims automation, member benefits education and more.

For more information or to reserve a spot at one of Ushur’s events at InsureTech Connect, please visit Ushur at booth #3021 or visit www.ushur.com/itc2022 .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

