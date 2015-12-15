Sigma Computing Partners with Snowflake to Launch Solution on Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Cloud

Sigma extends access to powerful no-code cloudscale data analytics for industry-compliant data cloud so healthcare professionals and researchers can find faster answers to critical questions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, intuitive-to-use alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), announced today that it has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to launch a seamless integration and out-of-the-box experience for joint customers on the Snowflake Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Cloud.

The Snowflake Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Cloud offers healthcare companies a single, integrated, and cross-cloud data platform that eliminates technical and institutional data silos so that they can securely centralize, integrate, and exchange critical and sensitive data at scale. The new partnership will allow joint customers to remain compliant when using Sigma’s data exploration platform, which is purpose-built for the business user. By leveraging the Sigma and Snowflake partnership, organizations can place the power of their data directly in the hands of business users, enabling them to explore billions of data lines and freely drill down while applying their subject matter expertise for better decisions and outcomes.

“Sigma was built from the ground up to support Data Cloud users, and we’re proud to work directly with Snowflake to ensure that healthcare companies can draw greater value from their data while being able to trust that compliance is baked in,” said Rob Woollen, CTO/Co-Founder at Sigma Computing. “The Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Cloud is an excellent step in streamlining cloud data adoption for this industry. In combination with tools like ours, the ecosystem will fuel faster innovations with greater data insights to deliver better patient care and drive smarter business decisions.”

“Sigma’s solutions align with Snowflake’s own objectives to provide healthcare and life sciences companies with a simple, intuitive enterprise data platform that can deliver business insights across huge datasets with speed,” said Patrick Kovalik, Industry Principal Healthcare/Life Sciences at Snowflake. “Healthcare data has no size limit and Sigma gives a user the power of a familiar analytics interface that can interpret tens of millions of rows within a single dashboard.”

Leading Healthcare & Life Sciences organizations can leverage Sigma to take advantage of the growing quantities of data on Snowflake’s platform through a fast, simple interface that allows for faster decisions backed by data.

All organizations on the Snowflake Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Cloud can begin using Sigma with a simple one-time deployment that takes minutes. Sigma’s spreadsheet-like interface dramatically simplifies complex analytics by empowering users to build sophisticated pivot tables, quickly create and iterate dashboards, and aggregate or free-drill into billions of records.

