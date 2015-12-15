Pioneer of Instructor-Led Hybrid Machine Learning Training Programs Adds Open Source Project Data Version Control to its MLOps Curriculum

FourthBrain adds Iterative’s DVC to their industry-leading curriculum to support their community on the latest open-source tools

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DVC—Iterative, the MLOps company dedicated to streamlining the workflow of data scientists and Machine Learning (ML) engineers, today announced that FourthBrain, backed by Andrew Ng’s AI Fund, has added Iterative’s open source project, Data Version Control (DVC), to the FourthBrain curriculum to help provide their community with the latest open source tools.

DVC provides users with a Git-like interface for versioning data and models, bringing version control to machine learning and solving the challenges of reproducibility.

“We are excited for DVC to be included in FourthBrain’s MLOps curriculum and even more that it can provide value to their growing community of machine learning professionals,” said Jeny De Figueiredo, community manager of Iterative. “FourthBrain’s programs provide the next level in machine learning education and DVC’s inclusion shows the desire of the MLOps Community to build best practices in AI to bridge the gap between machine learning and software engineering.”

Learning from a structured curriculum with live instruction and a cohort of peers is the most effective way to learn AI and Machine learning. With FourthBrain, students get access to popular, world-class curriculum including hands-on ML projects sponsored by leading employers guided by a dedicated instructor, and real-time collaboration with peers and instructors. DVC’s inclusion in the FourthBrain curriculum shows how widely DVC is being adopted in this growing space.

“DVC adoption in the market is why our students and community who stay ahead of emerging tools will value its addition to our curriculum,” said Matt Gore, FourthBrain head of global marketing. “Data scientists, software engineers and machine learning engineers using the FourthBrain curriculum can learn industry best practices on how to make ML models shareable and reproducible.”

DVC brings agility, reproducibility, and collaboration into the existing data science workflow. Built on top of Git, DVC creates lightweight metafiles and enables systems to handle large files, which can’t be stored in Git. It works with remote storage for large files in the cloud.

Founded in 2018, Iterative tools have had more than 10 million sessions earning more than 14,000 stars on GitHub. Iterative now has more than 300 contributors across their different tools.

To learn more, register for an upcoming live demo, co-hosted with FourthBrain, on September 15th at noon PDT.

About Iterative

Iterative.ai, the company behind Iterative Studio and popular open-source tools DVC, CML, MLEM, and DVC Extension for VS Code, enables data science teams to build models faster and collaborate better with data-centric machine learning tools. Iterative’s developer-first approach to MLOps delivers model reproducibility, governance, and automation across the ML lifecycle, all integrated tightly with software development workflows. Iterative is a remote-first company, backed by True Ventures, Afore Capital, and 468 Capital. For more information, visit Iterative.ai.

About FourthBrain

FourthBrain trains aspiring Machine Learning engineers in technical and practical skills necessary to launch their careers and contribute immediately to an AI team. Our remote, online cohort based programs are designed to be flexible and accessible for anyone with software experience. We infuse values of collaboration, communication, empathy, and equity throughout the program and collaborate with leading employers to ensure job readiness and continuous learning. FourthBrain is backed by Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. For more information, visit fourthbrain.ai.

