Supply Wisdom Named Business Insurance 2022 Innovation Award Winner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supply Wisdom, the leader in continuous risk intelligence and actions, has been named a winner in the 2022 Business Insurance Innovation Awards for its continuous and real-time ESG risk intelligence solution that provides clear visibility into the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) risks that exist within an enterprise’s supply chain.

“Increased stakeholder attention to ESG sparked the idea to leverage our existing continuous monitoring capabilities to create a continuous ESG risk solution,” said Atul Vashistha, CEO of Supply Wisdom. “This solution is unique in the market as it provides customers with an always-current view of the ESG health and risk status of their suppliers and supply chains. Now companies can proactively mitigate possible threats to compliance or business continuity before they negatively impact reputation or financial performance. We’re thrilled to be recognized by Business Insurance for our efforts, and we look forward to supporting even more enterprises in achieving great ESG outcomes in the coming year.”

Supply Wisdom ESG leverages the latest automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data science to monitor ESG risks 24/7 for suppliers and the locations in which they operate. Customers are alerted to the earliest risk indicators through real-time accurate alerts and risk ratings that include actionable insights. With a proprietary framework based on globally accepted standards including the UN Global Compact, GRI, WEF, ILO, ISO, and TCFD, business leaders can demonstrate to boards and others that compliance and preparedness are ahead of imminent regulations and reporting requirements. In 2021, the ESG risk solution was added to Supply Wisdom’s continuous and full-spectrum risk domain coverage of Financial, Cyber, Operations, Compliance, Location, and Nth Party risks.

Business Insurance’s panel of professional risk manager judges selected Supply Wisdom as a winner out of 75 nominations. The recognition comes alongside a period of considerable customer, revenue, and team growth for Supply Wisdom with the expansion of its go-to-market and executive teams and additions to the Board. Early this year, Supply Wisdom was named to Fast Company’s Best Places to Work for Innovators list, awarded the Third Party Risk Association’s 2022 Third Party Risk Management Service Provider Innovator Award, and received two international Stevie® awards in the Company of the Year and Most Innovative Tech Company categories.

Business Insurance will recognize winners during an awards ceremony in New York City on September 14, 2022. Profiles of the winners are featured in the September issue of Business Insurance. Click here to find a full list of the 2022 Innovation Award winners.

Supply Wisdom’s patented solution is transforming the way supply chain, procurement and third-party risk leaders manage risks and operational resilience. Supply Wisdom delivers continuous third-party and location risk intelligence and risk actions in real-time across the widest risk aperture to minimize the risks of disruption facing businesses, supply chains, and third parties. Supply Wisdom intelligence enables enterprises to prioritize, move faster, do more with fewer resources, and act proactively and confidently. ​

