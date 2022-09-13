SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Debt Capital Markets Team Hires Senior Level Bankers; Amanda Boggs and Kashif M. Malik Join as Managing Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., a member of SMBC Group, today announced that Amanda Boggs and Kashif M. Malik have joined the firm as Managing Directors, Debt Capital Markets. They will work closely with and help lead the firm’s debt capital markets business, providing their expertise in respective sectors to drive further business and client growth. Amanda and Kashif are both based in New York.

“We are very excited to welcome Amanda and Kashif to our Debt Capital Markets team,” said Scott Ashby. “Their strong expertise and client relationships, on a global scale, in the Power and Energy sectors, will help significantly uplift our franchise and add significant value to our existing and new clients. Amanda and Kashif will help support the sustained growth of this business and will be responsible for further enhancing and sharpening the execution of our strategy and delivery for global corporate clients.”

Amanda joins SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. from Citigroup, where she spent the past 21 years, most recently as a Managing Director, Fixed Income Capital Markets. She also served as the North American Lead of Green and Sustainable Capital Markets. In these roles, Amanda served dozens of investment grade clients from Power and other sectors including Diversified Industrials, Consumer/Retail and Media and Technology.

Amanda earned her Bachelor of Arts in environmental policy and government from Colby College, Waterville, ME.

Kashif joins SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. from Credit Suisse, where he spent the past 12 years, most recently as a Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets. In the role, Kashif developed and provided several first ever services and frameworks for clients in the Energy sector, such as Sustainability-Linked Bond Financing Framework and Perpetual Preferred Securities.

Kashif also worked as a sell-side investment grade energy analyst in Fixed Income Sector Strategy. Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2010, he served in various positions with Pacific Life Insurance Company, Income Research and Management, Citizens Fund, and Liberty Mutual Group.

Kashif earned his MBA from Suffolk University, his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Boston University, and a Bachelor of Commerce from University of the Punjab, Pakistan.

