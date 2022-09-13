Votiro Unveils Significant Company Growth and Extends Support to New Industries and File Types

Strengthens global foothold across both the U.S. and APAC regions; extends product capabilities to support new media file types like .MOV, .MP3, and more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Votiro, the category leader in Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), today announced that the company has experienced significant momentum in the market, demonstrated by revenue and customer growth and innovations across product development. On the heels of a record fiscal year in 2021 and multiple, major seven-figure CDR SaaS deals, Votiro is poised to continue its strong growth trajectory and end the 2022 fiscal year with doubled annual recurring revenue growth.

The demand for hybrid cloud infrastructures, deploying cloud-native applications or shifting applications to cloud and utilizing cloud storage for collaborations has skyrocketed. However, existing data security controls to protect these environments from hidden threats in the data and content flowing in and out have proven to be insufficient. Organizations have matured their focus on zero trust from connectivity and access to truly examining and sanitizing the files and data that their organization hosts, creating a market need for more proactive data and content security solutions. Votiro is an API-first CDR solution provider that is able to integrate with web applications, portals, storage environments, collaboration platforms, or any cloud service used to receive files and content, proactively preventing malware, ransomware and evasive zero-day threats. The technology’s auto-scaling functionality allows for limitless scalability and accommodates surges in file transfer.

“Votiro continues to showcase its ability to deliver innovative, modernized solutions that will satisfy market demand and propel the market forward, making us proud to be one of their investors. And, we are more than just an investor, but a user of Votiro products, and we experience the productivity and security benefits of their technology every day,” said Julian Fay, CTO, Senetas Corporation Limited. “I am honored to have a front row seat to Votiro’s accomplishments and excited to be a part of the company’s future growth.”

As a part of increased market demand and Votiro’s continued customer growth, the company has strengthened its market presence in the U.S., APAC, and Japan regions by expanding its work with large enterprises and governmental organizations within these geographical locations, including the first adoption of Votiro Cloud’s SaaS version in Japan in September. Additionally, Votiro is expanding beyond their foundational markets of finance and insurance into sports, entertainment, supply chain, and retail organizations. By working closely with security and digital innovation or transformation leaders in these new markets, Votiro has extended its file sanitization capabilities to support new file types commonly used by these companies. Through the release of Votiro Cloud version 9.7, Votiro can now provide sanitization capabilities for over 24 new file types, support for files with multiple passwords, and new reporting capabilities. Prominent new file types include:

Video files such as MP4, MPEG, MPG, MOV, DAT, and M4V

Audio files such as MP3, WMA and WAV

Certificate files such as CRT, CRL, CER and JSON

Version 9.7 will empower customers to sanitize archive files with multiple passwords and provide enhanced policy support for how their files are being sanitized. During the sanitization process of password-protection files, end-users will now have the option of choosing whether or not their files will be re-encrypted. In addition, IT and security teams can create a report for a specific period that provides details on the sanitized files that included one or more suspicious elements.

“Our focus has been to revolutionize how organizations approach file and content security, and that includes all of the different types of files and content that users engage with on a daily basis. I am proud of our team for continuing to innovate and enhance our product to address pressing needs,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. “Our global expansion and revenue growth testifies to the success of our technology and solidifies our position as market leaders in the Zero Trust content security space.”

About Votiro

Founded in 2012 by leading file security experts, Votiro is a category leader in CDR and trusted by large enterprises, including top Fortune 500 companies, to safely access content with complete peace of mind, ensuring zero interruption to business. Headquartered in the United States, with offices in Australia, Israel, and Singapore, Votiro delivers cloud-native file sanitization services to mid-market and enterprise customers. For more information about Votiro, please visit https://www.votiro.com.

