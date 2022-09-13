Espressive Wins 2022 SaaS Awards for Best IT Management Solution

International Software Awards Program Recognizes Pioneer in AI for Automating Enterprise-ready Digital Workplace Assistance

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Espressive, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise service management (ESM), is the winner of the IT Management category in this year’s SaaS Awards program, which recognizes excellence and innovation in software solutions.

“The new normal of uncertainty has sparked an intense focus on cost-containment and cost reduction. As a result, 69% of organizations are accelerating their digital business initiatives,” said Pat Calhoun, CEO and founder of Espressive. “With this in mind, help desk automation has gone from a ‘nice to have,’ to an imperative or digital projects will fail. Being named a winner in this year’s SaaS Awards is a testament to our team’s deep focus on elevating workplace help for both employees and organizations through automation.”

Espressive Barista, an AI-based virtual support agent (VSA), addresses the challenges of a hybrid workforce and IT-team strain by delivering a VSA that increases employee productivity and satisfaction. Barista enables customers and partners to automatically and instantly resolve up to 76% of employee questions, deploy in as little as six weeks with an ROI on day 1, and recoup 1.2 weeks of productivity per employee per year. Barista automates the help desk, bringing the ease of consumer virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, into the workplace, giving employees the kind of self-service experience that they have come to expect from their consumer lives.

SaaS Awards lead judge Annabelle Whittall said, “An issue that many enterprise-level firms have is how to address low-level IT issues that affect the majority of users without using up valuable IT resources. A fairly elegant answer to this issue is the conversational AI chatbot for employees to fix IT issues. Espressive has earned a well-deserved honor.”

This award covers a broad range of SaaS offerings covered by the term IT management, including but not limited to: incident management, asset management, enterprise mobility management (EMM), service desk, workload/process automation, and data recovery. Hundreds of organizations entered the SaaS Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. Finalists in the IT Management category were judged based on customer testimonials and case studies, third-party metrics, and supplementary materials.

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said, “Espressive is a worthy winner of the SaaS Awards, offering something truly and effectively stand-out in an incredibly competitive category. Every year, we take pride in assessing the compelling solutions and performance of our candidates. The evolution and progress of submissions go only one way: up. Every edition of this business software ‘Oscars’ sees progressively exciting innovations as we face the increasing challenges and changes of the modern world.”

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.

About Espressive

Espressive, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise service management, a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor, and a 2020 Forrester New Wave Leader, redefines how employees get help by delivering exceptional employee experiences. Barista, the company’s virtual support agent (VSA), brings the ease of consumer virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, into the workplace. Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 50% to 70%. Espressive is backed by Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Wing Venture Capital, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit www.espressive.com for more information.

Contacts

SaaS Awards Contact

James Williams



www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

Espressive Media Contact

Pam Njissang



Bhava Communications for Espressive



760-593-2033



[email protected]