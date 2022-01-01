Speedcast Deploys Advanced Connectivity via Private LTE Network Powered by Nokia for Brazilian Energy Integrator

Agreement with Speedcast’s local entity, SC Caprock, ensures delivery of 4G and future 5G networks in Alagoas region, connecting operations and local population with voice and video, automation, CCTV, location tracking and health and safety applications

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — September 26, 2022 — Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced today that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical private LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site. This marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.

Using the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution, SC Caprock has deployed LTE access points covering the facilities using Band 28 at 700 MHz. Smartphones offer push-to-talk and push-to-video communications that enable instant connectivity and the ability to share video streams with colleagues to enhance collaboration and facilitate rapid problem-solving. The integration includes the installation of private LTE base stations, and the Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE), an edge computing-based platform which runs the private wireless core functions and application processing, including the Push-to-X communications applications. In addition to systems integration, SC Caprock manages regulatory approval and provides 24×7 customer support.

“The unique value of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) is the combination of industrial-grade private wireless connectivity, running an on-premise edge that brings the ability to add high-value applications to the network with only minor hardware changes,” said André Gustavo Sant’Anna, Brazil Country Manager at Speedcast. “In addition to voice and video, we are looking at carrying telemetry data from wells, providing a video-based AI application to detect unauthorized access to wells in remote locations, worker tracking and health and safety wearables. Wherever technology can add value to operations, integrating it is straightforward and cost-effective.”

Marcelo Entreconti, Head of Enterprise for Nokia Latin America, said: “Nokia industrial-grade private wireless networks are the backbone and best starting point for the energy sector’s digital transformation journey. We thank SC Caprock and their customer for their confidence in our company and technology, and we are looking forward to new projects with both companies in the years to come.”

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments around the globe. It has also extended its expertise to more than 485 large, private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors, and has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

Speedcast has implemented private LTE solutions leveraging Nokia Digital Automation Cloud in the energy and mining markets since its first deployment in 2020. To learn more on Speedcast’s solutions, visit www.speedcast.com.

###

About the Speedcast and Nokia Partnership

In 2020, Speedcast announced a long-term agreement with Nokia to deploy its private wireless network technology for mining and energy enterprise customers. This customer project is a prime example of combining the power of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud with Speedcast’s satellite connectivity to expand the company’s IoT portfolio.

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

SC Caprock serves as the local entity for Speedcast operations in Brazil.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2022 Speedcast. All rights reserved.

Speedcast Contact:

Alix Wright

SVP, Global Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Nokia Contact:

Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: [email protected]

Lygia Torelli

Communications Manager for Latin America

Email: [email protected]

Source: RealWire