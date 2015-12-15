Stryker Launches Pulse Intelligent Delivery Platform at the 2022 American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society Annual Meeting

The Company Will Also Debut its Prophecy Footprint and Expanded Offerings





KALAMAZOO, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stryker (NYSE:SYK) today announced the launch of its Pulse Intelligent Delivery Platform, a full-circle product and fulfillment offering optimized for high volume foot and ankle procedures in the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) setting, which will debut at the 2022 American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society Annual Meeting (AOFAS), taking place Sept. 14-17 in Québec City, Canada. The company will also feature its Prophecy® Footprint Surgical Planning, which will be the first surgical planning tool to provide clinical guidance on the whole foot in connection with total ankle arthroplasty.

“This is an exciting year for Stryker’s Foot & Ankle business, as we continue to expand our robust portfolio to meet the needs of our surgeon customers,” said Michael Rankin, VP Marketing and Medical Education, Stryker’s Foot & Ankle business unit. “With the launch of the Pulse Intelligent Delivery Platform, we now offer a comprehensive suite of products that provides a robust program for foot and ankle surgery within an ASC setting.”

The Pulse Intelligent Delivery Platform provides an integrated product configuration and delivery offering for foot and ankle surgery within the ASC setting of care through:

Smarter Configurations : Pulse offers a comprehensive suite of surgery-ready forefoot products designed to reduce clutter in the operating room as well as provide ease of use, sterilization processing cost savings and sustainability.

: Pulse offers a comprehensive suite of surgery-ready forefoot products designed to reduce clutter in the operating room as well as provide ease of use, sterilization processing cost savings and sustainability. Personalized Inventory : Pulse’s procedure mapping technology learns from customer preferences and makes inventory recommendations to keep facilities stocked with what they need.

: Pulse’s procedure mapping technology learns from customer preferences and makes inventory recommendations to keep facilities stocked with what they need. Automated Service: Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology monitors ASC inventory and triggers replenishment orders automatically, providing peace of mind to ASC stakeholders and surgeons alike.

“As surgical procedures continue to migrate to the ASC setting, both surgeons and administrators are looking for ways to streamline their operational efficiency while increasing the reliability of their surgical equipment,” said Bruce Cohen, MD, CEO of OrthoCarolina. “Efficiency and reliability are exactly what Stryker’s Pulse platform provides for forefoot procedures in the ASC.”

Other Products Debuting at AOFAS

Also being introduced at AOFAS is Prophecy Footprint, an add-on service to Stryker’s Prophecy Surgical Planning system that provides an understanding of the ancillary procedures to be considered for patients needing total ankle replacement surgery with concomitant pathology. Prophecy Footprint is currently in limited release in the U.S., with plans for a full launch next year.

“We also look forward to introducing Prophecy Footprint at AOFAS, which will change the way surgeons prepare and plan for total ankle cases,” said Rankin. “In order to have a successful total ankle surgery, you have to consider what is going on with the foot itself. By facilitating a more comprehensive view of the foot around the ankle, Footprint can help surgeons with their most complex patient populations.”

Rounding out its offering for foot and ankle procedures, Stryker will showcase the CurveBeam AI HiRise weight-bearing computerized tomography (WBCT) imaging system at AOFAS. Stryker’s Foot & Ankle business has entered into an exclusive co-promotion and distribution agreement with CurveBeam AI, a leader in WBCT. This exclusive agreement will offer a turnkey surgical solution for our foot and ankle surgeon customers treating complex deformities.

Stryker will offer product demonstrations and a virtual reality experience at AOFAS at booth #103 for more information.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 100 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

The information presented is intended to demonstrate the breadth of Stryker’s product offerings. A surgeon must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any of Stryker’s products. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact your sales representative if you have questions about the availability of products in your area.

