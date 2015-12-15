Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Develop First-of-Its-Kind End-of-Arm-Tool Automated Sander for Flammable Dust

Sander will lessen health risks for humans in dangerous work environments and reduce worksite fires from combustible dust hazards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aerobotix and FerRobotics, two leading robotics companies based in the U.S. and Austria respectively, today announced they have partnered to create the first Class II, Division 1 (C2D1) End of Arm Tool (EOAT) automated sander. Meeting industry demand for a hazardous-environment solution that will achieve time and cost efficiencies, and enable much safer work environments, this special orbital sander – based on the industry-proven Active Orbital Kit (AOK) with patented Active Compliant Technology – lessens human involvement in hazardous tasks.





Each year, according to the International Labour Organization, tens of millions of workers globally are afflicted with silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by crystalline silica dust inhalation, leading to thousands of deaths. Many jobs in the aerospace and defense industries involve combustible, dangerous dust created by sanding. The invention of a force-compliant C2D1-rated automated sander, with integral dust collection, virtually eliminates the risk of occupationally acquired respiratory infections.

“Aerobotix remains committed to improving safety in the aerospace and defense industries,” said Josh Tuttle, business development manager at Aerobotix. “As such, we’re proud to partner with FerRobotics on this important tool to help save lives and reduce lung disease in the workplace. The robotic orbital sander eliminates the need for human involvement in the sanding process and limits exposure to the hazardous substances created from sanding.”

In addition to putting human workers at risk of serious respiratory illness, C2D1 worksites produce combustible dust in the air that can be quickly ignited by an equipment malfunction or the improper use of rated equipment. In a C2D1 environment, combustible dust of an electrically conductive nature might also be present, or dust might be emitted into the air continuously, intermittently or periodically.

“Because combustible dusts have resulted in injuries, as they can be easily ignited by a spark, it’s been an area of huge concern in industrial, construction and fabrication workplaces,” said Ronald Naderer, FerRobotics founder and CEO. “Now, with this specially developed orbital sander, we finally have the right equipment to keep humans safely away from these hazardous environments while enabling teams to also avoid monotonous and time-consuming tasks. It is a revolution in the force-controlled tooling market. It is the world’s first AI-conditioned, active force-compliant tool – a true game changer that enables customers to implement state-of-the-art guaranteed plug-and-play processes. Creating this first C2D1 EOAT sander of its kind with Aerobotix is a proud achievement for FerRobotics.”

About Aerobotix

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aerobotix is an innovative leader in robotic solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. The company specializes in the creation of cutting-edge automated robotic solutions for high-value, high-precision components, aircraft and vehicles. Aerobotix has more than 130 robotic systems installed in the U.S. and abroad, providing exceptional results and savings for our clients.

About FerRobotics

FerRobotics is the global leader in the development and distribution of sensitive robotic elements (for robotic surfacing finishing end-of-arm tools/end-effectors) that equip an industrial robot or cobot with contact intelligence and real force control. We give robots feeling with our patented Active Compliant Technology, and this ensures more efficient, finer and more valuable production results. Our products close automation gaps seamlessly and are trendsetters in flexible automation in numerous industries on the international market. Ready for applications like robotic grinding, sanding, polishing, brushing, satin finishing, deburring, taping or other requirements.

