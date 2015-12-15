Verint Customers, MSC Industrial Supply Co. and Navy Federal Credit Union, Recognized Among 2022 ICMI Global Contact Center Award Finalists

Verint Intelligent Interviewing also recognized as Best New Technology Solution Finalist

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that several of its customers, including MSC Industrial Supply Co. and Navy Federal Credit Union, were named as finalists in the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards*. Verint Intelligent Interviewing™ also was named a finalist in the Best New Technology Solution category.

The ICMI awards recognize the frontline workers, managers, and teams who deliver an excellent customer and employee experience in a fast-paced and dynamic work environment. The nominee finalists are as follows:

MSC Industrial Supply Co., a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, is nominated for the Best Large Contact Center category. MSC uses Verint Workforce Management™ and Enterprise Feedback Management™ solutions to enhance customer experience, reduce costs and improve accuracy.

Navy Federal Credit Union, the largest member/retail credit union in the U.S., is among the finalists in the Best Contact Center Culture category and leverages Verint Speech Analytics™ to help capture the Voice-of-the-Member to determine what members are saying or feeling, gauge the impact of legal or policy changes on its members and ultimately enable its collections agents to better serve members.

Verint Intelligent Interviewing, nominated for the Best New Technology Solution category, is a virtual candidate screening and skills assessment solution designed to elevate candidate quality and customer engagement, accelerate speed-to-hire and enhance employee retention through automated, analytics-driven candidate screening. The solution promotes engagement with candidates earlier in the hiring process to gauge aptitude to help ensure job success and satisfaction. This is critically important to contact centers that require language proficiency, engagement, enthusiasm, empathy, and alertness among other “soft” skills needed to deliver exceptional customer experience.

“We’re honored to be among the ICMI award finalists alongside our valued customers,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “It’s inspiring to witness the transformation within customer and employee engagement that’s taking place across many industries. Verint is committed to helping our customers meet evolving consumer needs and expectations and orchestrate exceptional experiences.”

The winners will be announced at the ICMI Contact Center Expo in Orlando, October 24th – 27th, 2022.

*ICMI finalists were announced in July 2022. Winners will be announced in October 2022.

