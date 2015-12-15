Supply Wisdom® Awarded Two Stevie® Awards in 2022 International Business Awards®

Leading Third-Party Risk Intelligence Firm Recognized in the Company of the Year and Most Innovative Tech Company Categories

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supply Wisdom, the leader in real-time full-spectrum risk intelligence and continuous monitoring, was named the winner of Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards in the “Company of the Year” (Business or Professional Services) and “Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year” categories, respectively, in the 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

The judges recognized Supply Wisdom for its innovations in risk management, specifically with regard to how its automation and AI technology has increased risk management effectiveness and efficiency. Judges were impressed with “the enablement of swift course correction as data points evolved” and “the patented process to aggregate data from many disparate sources to provide a comprehensive view of risk.”

“We are extremely grateful for this global recognition of the advancements to our risk management solution,” said Atul Vashistha, CEO of Supply Wisdom. “Our whole team is tremendously proud that our innovative risk management automation capabilities across a full spectrum of risk have enabled our clients to achieve great outcomes in terms of efficiency and effectiveness of their risk management programs, especially during these times of unprecedented supply chain disruptions.”

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “This year’s class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we’ve ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom’s patented solution is transforming the way supply chain, procurement and third-party risk leaders manage risks and operational resilience. Supply Wisdom delivers continuous third-party and location risk intelligence and risk actions in real-time across the widest risk aperture to minimize the risks of disruption facing businesses, supply chains, and third parties. Supply Wisdom intelligence enables enterprises to prioritize, move faster, do more with fewer resources, and act proactively and confidently. ​

In 2020, Supply Wisdom was granted Patent No. 10,643,165B2 by the USPTO for its unique and innovative risk management solution. Awards received by Supply Wisdom include the 2021 Third-Party Risk Product of the Year from Risk.net, a 2021 Gold Globee® for Risk Management Solution Innovation from the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and the 2022 Third Party Risk Management Service Provider Innovator Award from the Third Party Risk Association. In 2022, Supply Wisdom made the Fast Company’s Fourth Annual List of Workplaces for Innovators as an Enterprise Category Standout. Business Insurance named Supply Wisdom’s ESG solution as a 2022 Innovation Award Winner. Supply Wisdom clients now include Global 2000 firms in financial services, insurance, health care, life sciences, utilities, technology, and many other sectors.

For more information, visit www.supplywisdom.com and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/supplywisdom

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Contacts

Victoria Stevenson, Corporate Ink for Supply Wisdom, [email protected]