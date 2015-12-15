SureWaves achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance with AICPA

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SureWaves–SureWaves MediaTech, Inc. today at the TVB Forward 2022 conference, announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that SureWaves MediaTech, Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the SureWaves MediaTech, Inc. systems.

SureWaves MediaTech, Inc. is a cloud-based community management platform company, providing Artificial Intelligence and End-to End Sales Automation for US Broadcasters.

SureWaves MediaTech, Inc. was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SaaS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to SureWaves MediaTech, Inc.’s current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

About SureWaves

SureWaves is a TV Ad Tech pioneer leading the global transformation in linear TV buying and selling with 50+ technology patents. SureWaves technology powers the sales and ad-ops for ‘Spot TV’ in India comprising of 500+ local TV channels. The next generation SureWaves technology leverages AI, Robotics and Data Science to usher in an end-to-end sales automation for broadcast TV in US.

