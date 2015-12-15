Groove Ranked Top-Rated Enterprise Sales Engagement Software on G2 for Four Years in a Row

Sales productivity platform ranked number one in customer satisfaction across five sales tech categories, named a Momentum Leader in nine

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#g2reports–Groove, a leading sales productivity platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that G2’s Fall 2022 Grid Report for Sales Engagement has ranked Groove #1 in customer satisfaction for 16 consecutive quarters. In total, Groove is the highest-rated platform in five sales tech categories and a Momentum leader in nine.

Groove is the highest-rated enterprise sales productivity platform in the following G2 Fall 2022 Grid Reports: Sales Engagement, Email Tracking, Online Appointment Scheduling, Sales Intelligence, and Account Data Management. Groove also earned the highest Enterprise Relationship Index scores in six categories and was named a leader in 10 categories, including Sales Engagement, Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I), Sales Performance Management, Outbound Call Tracking, and Sales Acceleration.

G2’s Fall 2022 Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Engagement Software ranks the performance of 29 different sales engagement platforms. In addition to earning the top enterprise customer satisfaction score, Groove also received high scores across multiple satisfaction metrics.

– 97% say Groove is easy to do business with



– 95% would recommend Groove



– 95% affirm the quality of Groove’s customer support



– 94% believe Groove meets all of their requirements



– 93% say Groove is easy to use



– 92% say Groove is easy to administer

MOMENTUM LEADER IN NINE CATEGORIES

Groove was named a Momentum Leader in nine sales tech categories. G2’s Momentum Grid Report identifies the top 25% of software providers based on overall company momentum and product satisfaction.

PRODUCT FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS FROM VERIFIED USERS

The following are just some of the customer comments about Groove’s platform in recent verified reviews on G2:

“Groove allows me to organize, manage my time, and helps me navigate through my sales process more efficiently. I highly recommend this tech.. it has been a huge asset!”



– Emily, B., Senior District Manager, ADP

“I save so much time scheduling customer meetings and tracking customer communication using Groove. Without it, my job would take at least twice as long.”



– Amber H., Customer Success Manager, Campaign Monitor

“Groove has been so helpful in tracking my meetings and activities. It reduces redundant data entry and leaves me with more time to sell!!



– Sheri W., Account Executive, IHeartMedia

You can learn how Groove stacks up against its top competitors in the Fall 2022 G2 Sales Engagement Software Report.

Learn more about Groove’s ranking in the G2 Fall 2022 Grid Reports on its website.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, millions of people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Groove

Groove is a sales productivity platform that enables revenue leaders to boost revenue-per-rep across every division of the enterprise. Groove automates administrative tasks and makes Salesforce easy to access and update from everywhere a seller works – in the office, at home, or on the road. Whether it’s creating repeatable playbooks or using AI to synthesize complex data into actionable insights, Groove empowers sellers to operate at peak performance.

More than 70,000 users at customers including Google, Uber, and Capital One leverage Groove to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for four consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

Contacts

Jason Klein



Groove



415-223-2771



[email protected]

Lauren Curley



Straight-line PR



617-529-6463



[email protected]