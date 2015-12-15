Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets

Leading Work Management Company Adds Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer and Brian Clark as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Expansion Into Target Markets, Capitalize on Rapidly Growing Category

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries.





“We found that 86% of business leaders plan to invest in tools that create a single source of truth for work within their organization,” says Andrew Filev, Founder, Wrike. “Powerful work management platforms, like Wrike, bring all teams and work into one place to increase visibility and optimize efficiency. That’s why we’re seeing the demand for work management quickly gain momentum, especially as organizations face the pressures of economic uncertainty. This is a pivotal moment for our company, and Thomas and Brian will be vital additions to our leadership team. Their combined, diverse experience will propel us into our next phase of growth.”

Thomas Scott joins Wrike with more than 20 years of experience as a top finance executive at startups and publicly traded companies, including Zebra Technologies, Fetch Robotics, Corning Optical Communications, and Spidercloud. Scott has experience building and leading dispersed teams to help support rapidly growing businesses. At Corning, he led a global team responsible for five acquired business units. Most recently, Scott led Fetch Robotics through its successful exit to Zebra Technologies.

“I’ve worked with a range of high-growth companies in the tech and telecom space over the last 25 years and have helped these organizations launch new technology solutions and scale globally,” says Scott. “At Wrike, I’ve been presented with an opportunity to supercharge what they’re doing and bring a must-have platform to market. There’s nothing more exciting than that.”

Brian Clark brings a strong track record of spearheading company sales and growth. Clark joins Wrike from InMoment, where he tripled the business as CRO. Prior to that, he was one of the first employees and CRO of SiriusDecisions, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the go-to-market sales and marketing strategies that drove market leadership and significant revenue growth. The success of SiriusDecisions ultimately led to an acquisition by Forrester Research. In this new role as CRO at Wrike, Clark will be responsible for bringing the incredibly diverse and powerful use cases of Wrike to customers and prospects alike via his global, growing sales force.

“I’m thrilled to join Wrike at a time when the company is looking to expand its business to more verticals,” said Clark. “I couldn’t pass up the chance to join a high-energy team in a competitive space and help them drive Wrike’s sales strategy to meet the growing market demand for work management software. We’re going to make this an incredibly successful next chapter for the organization and our customers.”

For more information about Wrike, please visit www.wrike.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company’s key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

About Wrike

Wrike, a Citrix company, is the most intelligent, versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Customers like Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.

Contacts

Rory Schaff



Senior Manager, Communications



[email protected]