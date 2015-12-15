Advantage Healthcare Partners with Spencer Health Solutions to Improve Outcomes for Behavioral Health Patients Enrolled in Pharma Support Programs

Joining the Spencer-Certified Pharmacy Partner Network™ allows Advantage pharmacy teams to provide next-level patient, in-home support using real-world data and patient engagement

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mentalhealth–Spencer Health Solutions (SHS), a digital health company based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, announced today that Advantage Healthcare Services, a leading provider of mental health pharmacy support for the state of California, has joined its Certified Pharmacy Partner Network to offer enhanced, in-home patient services for one of its largest commercial pharmaceutical programs.

As part of the Spencer-Certified Pharmacy Partner Network, Advantage Health will work cooperatively with SHS, pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, and healthcare systems on large-scale, post-approval monitoring sponsored by pharmaceutical companies that provide in-home support for patients living with severe and persistent behavioral health conditions.

“Our proactive approach to patient attention and care enables us to be with a patient during all aspects of their treatment and therapies,” said Nevil Jhaveri, Chief Technology Officer at Advantage Healthcare Services. “Participating in Spencer Health Solutions’ commercial pharmacy programs, and using the spencer® patient support platform, fits perfectly with our mission to work closely with a patient and their medical team to consult, observe, and intervene when the need arises for complete collaborative healthcare.”

The spencer smart hub collects longitudinal insights from patients that can be leveraged to generate patient interventional support strategies. The smart hub is an FDA-certified Class 1 medical device that is easy to set up and use, only requiring the patient to plug it in and place a refill pack of medicines inside. The device connects to the Internet through an integrated cellular network or the user’s Wi-Fi network to quickly and securely:

Alert patients to take their pre-packaged medications on a prescribed schedule

Dispense medications and document medication adherence (i.e., drug accountability)

Gain greater patient access with integrated, secure telehealth services within the platform

Automatically integrate data from in-home wearable, biometric devices (e.g., glucose meters, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, scales)

“We feel fortunate to partner with Advantage and contribute to their long-standing reputation for thinking outside the box in support of their patients,” said Tom Rhoads, founder and CEO of Spencer Health Solutions. “Having spencer in patients’ homes will significantly improve health outcomes for this high-risk population that struggles with medication adherence and engagement.”

Spencer Health Solutions is exhibiting its spencer smart hub and pouch technology at the upcoming National Association of Specialty Pharmacists (NASP) 2022 Annual Meeting and Expo, and has been invited to present at the event’s Technology Day Innovation Lab on September 19th. Spencer Health Solutions invites NASP event attendees to join them for the unique one-day workshop, or to schedule a time for a personal, on-site demo.

About Advantage Healthcare Services

Advantage Healthcare Services’ core mission is to create solutions that support patients through the care continuum and aid in improving health outcomes. Based in California, Advantage specializes in crafting tailored solutions that bridge medication access and adherence impasses. With a primary focus of serving patients suffering from behavioral and mental health disorders, the company takes a consulting approach to developing sustainable solutions for the private practice sector, as well as for state- and county-funded programs. Through the utilization of an in-house data and analytics team, Advantage produces actionable reporting tools to identify at-risk patients, enabling caretakers to proactively intervene, improve health outcomes, and reduce rehospitalizations. For more information, visit www.advantagehealthcareservices.com.

About Spencer Health Solutions

Spencer Health Solutions is a digital health technology provider dedicated to improving patient engagement and medication adherence for clinical trials and commercial pharmaceutical programs. Headquartered in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, Spencer Health Solutions’ award-winning spencer® smart hub provides near real-time monitoring of patients’ behaviors and Rx patterns that result in improved persistency, improved patient retention, and more positive health outcomes. For more information, visit www.spencerhealthsolutions.com

