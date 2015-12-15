Think Systems, Inc. Earns CMMI Maturity Level 3

CMMI is a credential considered to be the global standard for efficiency and industry best practices.

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K12–Think Systems Inc., a privately owned national management consulting firm providing mid-market companies and state and federal public entities with organizational solutions and strategic hiring, announced today that the company has achieved Level 3 of CMMI® Institute’s Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) for management consulting services as appraised by The Process Company (TPC).

“The CMMI Maturity Level 3 designation sets us apart from the competition,” said Bryan Wolbert, President of Government Services at Think. “It demonstrates our dedication to continuously improving and commitment to assuring that we are prepared to deliver the exceptional level of service, compliance, and operational maturity that our customers deserve . Think’s processes provide the rigor necessary for high quality but the ability to tailor each engagement to fit the needs and desired outcome of the agency with which we are partnered.”

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

Think’s appraisal at Level 3 demonstrates a proactive rather than reactive approach to program functionality, according to CMMI. A Level 3 company also shows organization-wide standards that provide guidance across projects, programs, and portfolios. Maturity levels represent a staged path for an organization’s performance and process improvement efforts based on predefined sets of practice areas.

“I’m really proud of our team. This rating assures our customers that Think has not only achieved a high level of excellence, but has also continued to improve and grow,” said Dan Küffer, Senior Vice President of Shared Services at Think. “Evolving from Maturity Level 2 to Level 3 in under a year shows our commitment to providing exceptional results for our clients.”

The CMMI credential is required by the majority of U.S. defense and other government agencies to ensure the highest standards for IT and software development. Over the years, CMMI® maturity models have expanded to help organizations across all industries assess the quality of their current level of capability and performance and offer a guide to optimize business results. The model places businesses on maturity levels ranked from two through five.

About Think Systems Inc.

Founded in 2004, Think is a national technology and operations management consulting practice, providing services to medium and large mid-market commercial customers as well as state/federal public customers. Think’s offering spans services from technology and operations executive advisory and strategic development, technology and operations transformation, post-merger integration, venture and PE shared services support for portfolio companies, and strategic hiring support services for c-level and upper-level technical and operations management. Think serves a broad client base in industries including financial services, education, manufacturing and distribution, software development, legal and regulatory, business intelligence, and insurance, among others. To learn more visit us at thinkconsulting.com.

Think has grown an average for 44% per year over the last three years and currently employs over 100 consultants and professionals across the United States. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, the company has expanded along the East Coast opening an office in 2020 in Bocca Raton, Florida. Despite the pandemic, Think made a strategic acquisition in September 2020, purchasing Ventrue, LLC, a Naples, Florida, consulting and shared services practice.

About CMMI Institute

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.

CMMI Institute offers market-driven solutions that provide insights for baselining and optimizing key organizational capabilities, cybermaturity, and data assets to elevate business performance. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, information technology, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organizations elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

