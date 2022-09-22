Surface Oncology to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Surface Oncology website at https://investors.surfaceoncology.com/. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the presentation.

About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on selectively depleting regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; Phase 1). Surface’s novel, investigational cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contact
Scott Young
(617) 865-3250
[email protected]

