TCC convenes global industry leaders to discuss role of supply chain executives in steering global corporations to success

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ceos–Silicon Valley-based inventory funding and holding firm TCC (Trade Capital Corporation) is convening industry leaders to examine supply chain executives’ preparedness in steering global corporations to success.

Procurement and supply chain leaders have been at the forefront, battling significant business disruptions while markets have channeled more complexities their way – from geopolitical risks, ESG goals, inflationary pressures to labor shortages – making their job one of the toughest in the corporate world at this time.

Are they now poised to handle company leadership and steer their businesses to success?

“We are pleased to be able to convene an esteemed panel of supply chain and leadership experts from McKinsey & Company, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and Spencer Stuart to discuss the role of future CEOs,” said TCC Chairman and CEO Sanjay Bonde who will moderate the panel. “TCC invites industry leaders, especially manufacturing, supply chain, finance and treasury heads to engage in this conversation.”

“Will future CEOs come from supply chain?”



Friday, September 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT

Panelists include:

Philippe Gilbert, Executive Vice President of UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Tom Linton, Senior Advisor with consulting firm McKinsey & Company

Hypatia Kingsley and Bailey Hallingby, Consultants with global executive search and leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart

“This discussion is very timely. With regionalization and digitalization currently being top of mind for the C-Suite, there is a growing emphasis on supply chain operations, making supply chain experience almost a prerequisite to advancing into a business leadership role,” said Tom Linton, Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company.

“Supply chain is no longer considered a siloed function. Institutional investors are taking note and becoming more active in demanding leadership in this aspect. TCC’s panel is a great opportunity to explore if supply chain leaders and future CEOs will rise to the challenge,” added Hypatia Kingsley, executive recruitment consultant at global search firm Spencer Stuart.

About TCC

TCC and its wholly-owned trading arm TradeCo deliver Capital as a Service (CaaS) in an integrated supply chain technology platform. Our CaaS solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity and capital efficiency – off balance sheet, while our end-to-end technology platform provides procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end supply chain services. TCC’s CaaS Wallet business suite of finance solutions includes the Inventory Card™, Factoring Card™ and SupplierPay Card™ to monetize and secure inventory, accelerate supplier payments and create more resilient supply chain ecosystems.

For more information visit: www.tradecapitalcorp.com

