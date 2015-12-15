TGI Connect Announces its Integration with McLeod Software

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TGI-Connect, innovators of intelligent trailer tracking in the fleet transportation industry announces its integration with McLeod Software.

TGI-Connect, leaders and innovators in satellite asset tracking and IoT, announces their integration to McLeod Software’s new Mobile Communications Web Service API library. As well, we are pleased to be recognized by McLeod Software as a Certified Integration Partner. Through our partnership we now offer joint customers the ability to have position and landmark data delivered directly from the TGI web application to the McLeod Loadmaster system.

“We are excited to mesh our brand-new cloud-based asset tracking solution with the latest Mobile Communications APIs offered by McLeod for their Loadmaster software solution. We have long revered McLeod as a leader in transportation management software and consider it an honor to be named a Certified Integration Partner with McLeod,” said Randy Boyles, Vice President Partner and Peripheral Integration at TGI-Connect.

Via the new TGI – McLeod integration, data from TGI’s satellite-based asset trackers is mapped with asset data in the Mcleod system and position updates are sent in real time. This allows a seamless integration between both systems. if the McLeod system has a new asset created, and that asset exists in the TGI system, then location data from the asset starts automatically passing through to McLeod. Similarly, if there is an existing asset in both systems that is deactivated in McLeod then the TGI system will automatically stop sending data for that asset. In the future, users of the Loadmaster system and TGI-Connect asset tracking will be able to take advantage of TGI’s newly introduced Internet of Things over satellite.

“Our shared goal is to enable mutual customers with real time visibility of their Trailer Assets, and TGI-Connect has been an innovative partner in developing this interface using our new API platform. When used in conjunction with Tractor positions TGI-Connect’s solution can provide early warnings on wrong trailer hook,” said Ahmed Ebrahim, Vice President of Partner Alliances. “McLeod is pleased to welcome TGI Connect to our growing certified partner network.”

About TGI Connect: Headquartered in Stoney Creek, Ontario, CA, TGI is a leading provider of intelligent asset tracking solutions for transportation companies. TGI is 100% focused on trailer tracking, enabling the company to be the best at providing continual trailer management innovation to its customers. With thousands of solar powered, intrinsically safe, maintenance free units on the TGI network, the TGI mission is to save trucking companies money through reliable, high value, and long-lasting equipment. Learn more at www.tgi-connect.com.

About McLeod Software: McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Learn more at www.mcleodsoftware.com.

Contacts

Noha Abdelaziz, Director of Business Development



TGI-Connect



[email protected]