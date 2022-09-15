TLTF Summit Startup Challenge Will Showcase the Next Leaders at the Intersection of Legal & Technology at the Inaugural TLTF Summit

Over 150 Tech Startups Applied for Spots at Miami Conference in December Which Will Bring Together Global Investors and Legal Innovators

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TLTF—The LegalTech Fund (TLTF) announced a tremendous initial response for the inaugural TLTF Summit (“The Summit”) registration, including over 150 applications submitted for a spot in the TLTF Startup Challenge. The Summit and Startup events will be held December 7-9 in Miami, Florida.

Startups, ranging from Pre-Seed through Series A stages, are currently being vetted by a panel of external judges. Their presentations will allow entrepreneurs to showcase their companies to fellow entrepreneurs, VC/PE firms, law firms, corporate legal groups and embedded corporations looking for their next partner.

The Summit will also include robust programming for legal practitioners at law firms and corporate legal departments. Law firm partners and CIOs, GCs and corporate legal operations will be privy to updates on the most modern technologies in emerging areas such as privacy, IP, blockchain, AI/machine learning/robot processing automation (RPA) and more.

The Summit’s initial sponsors include forward-thinking companies like Thomson Reuters & Litera, tech-forward law firms like Gunderson Dettmer, Orrick and McDermott, Will & Emery, and legal media leader ALM as the TLTF Startup Challenge sponsor.

“We are ecstatic over a huge response on all fronts to the announcement of the TLTF Summit, proving this is the right time to fuel and reward innovation in legal,” remarked Zach Posner, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of TLTF. “Judges are currently vetting the startup applications to yield a powerful lineup of early-stage companies which represent the most original ideas, stellar leadership, and infinite potential from the applicant pool. During the Summit, selected companies will present their stories to stakeholders who can help them reach their full potential including investors, business development partners, customers and more. Many thanks to our forward-thinking, visionary sponsors for supporting this exciting event!”

Attendance for the highly curated Summit will be capped at 250 attendees. Early bird pricing ends on September 30, and general registration starts on October 1 at standard ticket prices – registration details available here.

What is the TLTF Summit?

Drawing a global audience of investors, startups and legal innovation thought leaders, the Summit will provide three concentrated days of networking, dealmaking and educational opportunities. The TLTF Summit aims to foster new relationships and learning throughout the event. Discussions will feature insights from leading technologists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from the world of law. Keynote sessions will address the greatest challenges facing the legal industry today and how to prepare for the future. Breakout and networking sessions will help attendees forge meaningful connections to further their business and individual goals. Attendees will come from beyond traditional legal services to include the overlap of legal and compliance, financial, regulatory, property and government tech.

Registration and Pricing Information

The TLTF Summit 2022 will be held at the East Hotel in the heart of downtown Miami. All Summit registered attendees, including investors and startup entrepreneurs, will receive access to all sessions and networking events. A limited number of sponsor partnerships are also available to gain exposure within this extraordinary community. The registration deadline for the TLTF Summit is November 23. For more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit TLTFSummit.com or email [email protected].

About The LegalTech Fund

The LegalTech Fund (TLTF) is the first and only fund focused on investing in companies transforming the world of law. TLTF has curated a community of investors and advisors that includes top law firms, legal service providers and leading technology companies. TLTF invests in legal technology startup companies across the globe, focusing on software providers that target law firms, corporate legal departments, legal consumers, and regulatory/compliance professionals.

TLTF recently announced that it has raised $28.5 million to invest in companies transforming the world of law, and attracted investment from individual and private investors, prominent law firms and technology companies. The Fund has invested in over thirty companies to date. For more information on TLTF’s portfolio of investments, visit https://www.legaltech.com/portfolio. For more information about TLTF, visit legaltech.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact for The LegalTech Fund

Christy Burke, Burke & Company PR



212-620-7711



[email protected]